Police Scotland have advised of an arrest in connection with a search they were conducting earlier in the week.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh.
Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, following a routine stop in the Bathfield area for suspected road traffic offences, an officer was injured after being hit by a car.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Catalan Film Festival to begin in Edinburgh on Saturday
Edinburgh film fans have a feast of delights to enjoy with the eighth Catalan Film Festival which begins in the capital on Saturday. The festival will then be held at venues all over Scotland from 21 January – 15 February, celebrating the strong cinema tradition of the region. The festival has a strong social element…
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team is produced to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city. If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these…
Disappointment for Edinburgh as the capital misses out on Levelling Up Fund
Edinburgh’s council leader has expressed disappointment at the city missing out on the latest round of levelling up cash, as SNP councillors dubbed the UK Government a “reverse Robin Hood”. The capital made a bid for £42 million when entries to the scheme’s second round opened last year and hoped to use the money to invest in…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – SNP choose their candidate
The SNP has selected local resident, and full time carer, Donald Rutherford, to stand in the upcoming by election. The SNP with their candidate Frank Ross the former Lord Provost, came second in the ward to the Lib Dems in the May 2022 council election. The Lib Dems picked up two seats in the three…
Neilson’s told his Scottish Cup squad: ‘We have to turn up’
Robbie Neilson described Sunday’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Easter Road against Capital rivals Hibs as “massive” for the Tynecastle club. The reason? Hearts want to win the cup. The manager has been handed a two-game ban after being red-carded by referee David Munro for protesting as Hearts beat St Mirren 1-0 at Tynecastle on…
Urgent plea to save The King’s Theatre in the next month
Capital Theatres the charity who run the King’s Theatre advise that there is now an urgency to fundraising to save the Old Lady of Leven Street in the next 35 days. The City of Edinburgh Council was unsuccessful in its bid to obtain funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. There is a degree…
