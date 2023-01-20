Police Scotland have advised of an arrest in connection with a search they were conducting earlier in the week.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Edinburgh.

Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, following a routine stop in the Bathfield area for suspected road traffic offences, an officer was injured after being hit by a car.

Enquiries are ongoing.

