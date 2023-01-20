The SNP has selected local resident, and full time carer, Donald Rutherford, to stand in the upcoming by election.

The SNP with their candidate Frank Ross the former Lord Provost, came second in the ward to the Lib Dems in the May 2022 council election. The Lib Dems picked up two seats in the three member ward, with the SNP claiming the third.

The SNP believe that it is only their party which stands in the way of the Lib Dems potentially holding all three seats following the forthcoming by-election. Since the introduction of multi-member wards in 2007, no party has ever held all seats in a ward before in Edinburgh.

SNP candidate in the upcoming by election, Donald Rutherford

The Council today published formal notification of the by-election, with nominations open until 6 February.

Donald Rutherford, said: “I’m proud to be the SNP candidate here in Corstorphine/Murrayfield where I grew up, have worked and currently care for a disabled family member.

“For me, this election is about giving a voice to the residents that live here. Voting for me is an opportunity to vote for someone with deep roots in the community, and that understands the issues affecting us here. I live in Carrick Knowe in the ward so I know the best aspects of the area but also the challenges it faces. 

“Many local people understand that having three out of three councillors for the ward from the same party would lead to worse representation for Corstorphine-Murrayfield as it wouldn’t be a proper reflection of the diversity of views in the area.

“A lot of people are saying they’ll be lending their vote to the SNP this time, as the second placed party in May, as a result. They know that the Lib Dems have formed an administration with Labour along with the Tories which has been failing to deliver for Corstorphine-Murrayfield or for the city. They don’t want more of the same.

“Only a vote for the SNP on 9th March gives local residents the chance of electing someone who will stand up for this area and push forward the positive change our city needs.”

