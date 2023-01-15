A dramatic late equaliser from Kevin Nisbet rescued a share of the points for Hibs at Easter Road yesterday.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson made one change to the starting XI that beat Motherwell last weekend with Will Fish replacing the injured Chris Cadden.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Miller returned following lengthy lay-offs and were named amongst the substitutes this afternoon.

The visitors took an early lead when former Hibs striker Steven Fletcher set up former Hibs’ winger Glenn Middleton who sent the ball into the top corner of the net from 16 yards

Kyle Magennis then hit the bar from 25 yards before Fletcher went close with a glancing header from Liam Smith’s cross.

The home fans were becoming frustrated but Kevin Nisbet equalised with a superb angled drive that flew past Mark Birighitti into the net.

Photo Ian Jacobs

Moments later United regained the lead when Ian Harkes shot deflected off Lewis Stevenson to loop beyond David Marshall.

The home fans made their feeling known to the manager and players when the half time whistle blew.

Hibs played better in the second half and Josh Campbell and substitute Harry McKirdy went close before Nisbet grabbed a tremendous late equaliser.

After the final whistle Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound: “We showed some resilience, which was good. It was two great finishes from Nizzy[Kevin Nisbet]. Did we perform as well as we could’ve done? No.

“We’ve got to give credit to a good Dundee United side actually. Statistically they’re a better side than their league position.

“The point could be really important come the end of the season. It keeps the positive vibe in the camp going into next week.

“They’re not bad lads, they’re honest and work hard. They know the errors they’ve made today.

“We have to go back to work on it. It’s certainly an area we need to strengthen.”

Hibs: Marshall, Fish (McKirdy 64’), Rocky, Porteous, Stevenson, Campbell, Newell, Youan, Magennis (Doyle-Hayes 64’), McGeady (Melkersen 85’), Nisbet. Substitutes not used: Schofield, Miller, Cabraja, Jair, Henderson, Megwa.

Dundee United: Birighitti, Freeman, Smith, Edwards, McMann, Behich, Harkes, Djoum, Sibbald (Pawlett 85’), Middleton, Fletcher (McGrath 82’). Substitutes not used: Eriksson, Mulgrew, Graham, Niskanen, Meekison, Cudjoe, MacLeod.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 18,676.

