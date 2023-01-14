Ryanair announced its new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer 2023, operating twice per week from June to September.
Edinburgh customers looking to bag a bargain on their summer staycation can now book Ryanair’s new Cornwall route on Ryanair.com.
Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer ‘23, giving Ryanair’s Edinburgh customers even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer holidays.
With its mild climate and miles of famed golden sands, it’s no surprise that Cornwall is the UK’s no.1 holiday destination. Whether you’re planning a weekend trip with friends to one of Cornwall’s famous festivals or a beachside staycation with the family, Cornwall won’t disappoint.”
Ryanair’s new Edinburgh to Cornwall route is available to book now on Ryanair.com.
Neilson red card as Hearts consolidate third
The scoreline read Hearts 1, St Mirren 0, courtesy of a strike from midfielder Barry McKay after 29 minutes, but this match also had elements of high drama and farce. Let’s deal with the stats first and the three points earned consolidated Hearts position in third place in the 12-strong table. The Jambos are now on 35 points from their…
City firm’s £2 million expansion into renewables
The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is set to double its workforce with a £2 million investment in a new renewables division of the business. In a boost for the city, the major expansion will result in more jobs, with staff numbers rising to more than 70 over the course of the next 12 months as…
Governments announce Green Freeport for Firth of Forth
Forth Green Freeport as well as Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport have been jointly selected by the Scottish and UK governments to become Scotland’s first Green Freeports. Sadly this means that the north east of Scotland has been turned down yet again by the UK government. This follows the government’s refusal of any financial…
Letter from Scotland
Scotland’s SNP/Green government finds itself in an awkward corner. It is faced with strikes and pay demands in the education and health systems, but it does not have the power to do anything about them. That’s almost true, and it’s certainly what ministers are saying. Teachers have been on strike across Scotland this week, on…
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team is reproduced below to keep you right when walking, driving or cycling around the city. If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website…
Scottish Canals back Doddie Aid
Doddie Aid fundraisers can stop off for a welcome break at the Falkirk Wheel (pictured) or Caledonian Canal Centre while they clock up the miles. Scottish Canals have pledged their support for Doddie Aid 2023 by offering those taking part in the mass participation exercise event a free cuppa. Whether you are out clocking up…