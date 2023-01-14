Ryanair announced its new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer 2023, operating twice per week from June to September. 

Edinburgh customers looking to bag a bargain on their summer staycation can now book Ryanair’s new Cornwall route on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Edinburgh to Cornwall route for Summer ‘23, giving Ryanair’s Edinburgh customers even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their summer holidays.

With its mild climate and miles of famed golden sands, it’s no surprise that Cornwall is the UK’s no.1 holiday destination. Whether you’re planning a weekend trip with friends to one of Cornwall’s famous festivals or a beachside staycation with the family, Cornwall won’t disappoint.”

Ryanair’s new Edinburgh to Cornwall route is available to book now on Ryanair.com.

PHOTO Piotr Mitelski

