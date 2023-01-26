Hibernian FC have confirmed that Demetri Mitchell has joined English League One side, Exeter City.

The terms of the 26-year-old’s transfer will remain undisclosed.

Mitchell joined Hibs in January 2022 and went on to make 10 appearances for the Club. Three of those came during the 2022/23 campaign, with his last in the match against Ross County in November.

He scored two goals for the Club, which came against Livingston in the league and Arbroath in the Scottish Cup.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “This is a good move for Demi as it gives him the opportunity to play regular football again.

“We’d like to thank him for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.”

