Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is inviting guests to spread the love this Valentine’s Day as it reveals its romantic line up of events. Whether you’re looking for love, in need of a getaway with your other half or simply want to treat yourself – Virgin Hotels Edinburgh has all you need to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.

Those who want to show themselves a little self-love this year will be able to dance the night away at the Cupid’s Day Off party in Eve, the hotel’s all-day dining venue. Eve opened its doors in October 2022 and is located on the ground level of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh with an entrance on to Cowgate next to the former church building. The space has colourful decor with striking floor-to-ceiling murals and a bustling, upbeat ambience.

Taking place on Thursday 16 February, guests will be able to relive some of the best remembered moments inspired by 80s and 90s rom coms, with throwback tunes and nostalgic cocktails.

Eve really knows how to party, with live sing along entertainment by Rockaoke and a musical performance by Soul Foundation.

If you’re looking to find love this Valentine’s Day, you can dress to impress with an exclusive fashion pop up giving everyone the chance to channel their inner style muse and have their ‘Main Character Moment’. The celebrations begin at 8.30pm, tickets are free and include a complimentary drink on arrival.

Dinner at Commons Club

For love birds looking to celebrate in the city, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is also offering a selection of romantic packages which will make your heart melt. The flagship restaurant Commons Club will be offering an elegant dining experience that showcases the very best Scottish produce – leaving you in love at first bite. Available from Friday 10 to Tuesday 14 February, the cosy, alluring atmosphere makes Commons Club the perfect setting for lovers to express their fondness over a romantic dinner.

Located in Edinburgh’s beautiful Old Town, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is the perfect location for a passionate weekend retreat to indulge in all things L-O-V-E. It’s ultimate romance package, the ‘Weekend of Love’ includes an overnight stay for two, a bottle of bubbles specially delivered, an unforgettable Valentine’s Dinner in Commons Club as well as breakfast at Eve, giving guests the full Virgin experience.

Spreading love once and flor-al, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s resident florist, Pixie Rose, will be on hand to help you find the perfect bouquet for your special someone. Located within Eve, the modern florist provides stylish and sustainable arrangements grown locally in Scotland and is open between 10am – 4pm from Monday – Sunday.

Scott McArdle, General Manager at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “From our carefully curated menus to exceptional customer service, love is in everything we do at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, and we’re excited to help our guests celebrate this Valentine’s Day with an exciting line up of events.

“Whether you’re looking to indulge in some self-love or treat someone special, there’s going to be something for everybody and we’re ready to welcome the city’s love birds and sociable singletons to enjoy an unforgettable Valentine’s experience with a Virgin twist.”

virginhotels.com/edinburgh

