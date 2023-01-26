Hearts have reacted in a bid to end speculation over the future of Toby Sibbick who slotted a sensational final goal in the club’s Scottish Cup victory over Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday.

Tynecastle bosses issued a statement to clarify the position over the English-born player (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) after an approach from English club Blackpool earlier this week.

The statement said: “The club wishes to put an end to speculation surrounding the future of Toby Sibbick.

“Contrary to comments attributed to Blackpool manager, Mick McCarthy, we can confirm that Blackpool submitted one bid for Toby on Monday at 8.33pm which was dismissed out of hand. Subsequently, Blackpool have been told that Toby, a much-valued part of our team, is not for sale.”

And the statement added: “For anyone to suggest that we have been not ‘honest’ about the situation is, in itself, extremely disingenuous.

“The club would prefer to conduct all transfer matters in private, but we will not sit back and let the good name of Heart of Midlothian be besmirched.”

Hearts resume their cinch Scottish Premiership campaign when they travel to Livingston on Saturday (13.30). It’s a key game as third-placed Hearts have 38 points from 22 games while the West Lothian club have 31 points from 21 outings.

The club’s last met at Tynecastle on November 12 and only a late strike from Josh Ginnelly in the seventh minute of injury time earned the Jambos a point in a 1-1 draw. Kelly netted for The Lions after 55 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...