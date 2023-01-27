Edinburgh Highland Reel & Strathspey Society are holding their annual concert at Queen’s Hall on 11 March 2023.
The concert will include a varied programme of traditional Scottish fiddle music. The evening will feature the orchestra, under the baton of well-known Scottish fiddle-player Yla Steven BEM, playing a selection of marches, strathspeys, reels, jigs and hauntingly beautiful slow airs.
In addition, EHRSS welcomes back the renowned Scottish mezzo soprano Colette Ruddy who has delighted audiences the length and breadth of the country with her glorious renditions of Scottish songs. They will also be joined by accomplished piper Martin Duncan
Founded in 1881, EHRSS was the first society of its type, set up to promote and preserve the traditional style of fiddle-playing. Its members are proud to continue that tradition in the 21st century.
Yla Steven BEM – Musical Director
Colette Ruddy – Mezzo Soprano
Martin Duncan – Piper
Saturday 11th March 2023 : 7:30 PM until around 9:30 PM
The Queen’s Hall, 85-89 Clerk St, Edinburgh EH8 9JG
Tickets : Adult £16, Concession £14, Child £8 will be available shortly from the Box Office at the Queen’s Hall or online via The Queen’s Hall website.
