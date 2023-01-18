Scottish hospitality sector entrepreneurs, Rosemary McLennan of The Scottish PA Network, and Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of The Fusion Group of Companies, have joined forces to create Staycation Scotland (Accommodation) Ltd, a new offering for member businesses to connect with individual and group leisure markets.
This fresh leisure marketing platform brings together many of Scotland’s leading accommodation providers and will operate on the existing Staycation Scotland website which was launched by Rosemary in 2020.
Fusion is behind one of Scotland’s fastest growing hospitality sector businesses, The Accommodation Services Company, a specialist business which runs a dedicated reservations service for 2,500 bedrooms across hotels, self catering parks, B&Bs and serviced apartments. In the North East this includes the award winning Cairngorm Lodges & Bothies.
Staycation Scotland offers hotels and self catering businesses the opportunity to connect to leisure consumers through an easy to use, central portal where Scottish short breaks can be booked. A new range of features and benefits are included, including a fully dedicated partner phoneline for member businesses to update their page and place offers and promotions, alongside a new group and special events offering for hotels and self-catering businesses to connect to large existing databases, email pushes, blogs and social media.
The platform also includes special offers, news, tips, and inspirations for trips, along with Rosemary’s own informative blog on the Scottish market. Rosemary is best known for the hugely successful Scottish PA Network and London Scottish PA Network and will continue to operate these brands independently.
Rosemary said: “I’m delighted that Staycation Scotland is to join The Fusion Group of Companies. I have known Alex for twenty years through our work in the Scottish hospitality industry, and the shared synergy and passion we have for this industry made joining forces perfect sense. We are bringing an enhanced Staycation Scotland offering to the marketplace for hotels, self-catering and exclusive hire properties.”
Alex McKie said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome Rosemary and Staycation Scotland to the Fusion Group of Companies. Her offering through Staycation Scotland is another ideal fit for us as we include yet more successful brands within our unique portfolio that promote and help the hospitality sector.
“With longstanding relationships in the hospitality industry, both Rosemary and myself will look forward to a fresh and vibrant member-focused Staycation Scotland marketing platform which brings together both businesses in turn direct leisure travellers.
“With the backing and support of Fusion, it’s going to be a very busy and exciting time,” said Rosemary. “I looking forward to receiving feedback on the refreshed offering which I hope will help my hospitality members maximise their bookings and fully promote their products.”
