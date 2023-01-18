School pupils in Fife have been learning how to become entrepreneurs in a council backed programme.
The Culture of Enterprise programme, (CofE), part of Fife Council’s Economic Development team, has helped give S3 pupils at St Andrews RC High School in Kirkcaldy a taste of the entrepreneurial world.
The programme aims to inspire future entrepreneurs by developing enterprising skills within young people, including growing their commercial awareness, decision making, problem-solving and communication skills.
Seed money was provided by CofE in order to support the enterprise activity at the school which challenged the pupils to make as much profit from their initial £1 as possible.
The products and services they developed including hampers, quizzes and gonks, were showcased at the school’s Christmas Market in December raising over £200. The money will be donated to a range of local charities, chosen by the young people.
“This enterprise event was a huge success, and our thanks go to Culture of Enterprise for donating the seed fund to set it all up,” said Ms Alderdice, Business Studies teacher at St Andrews RC High School. “Starting off with just one pound, the pupils really had to work together as a team to buy in the necessary materials and add value to a product ready to sell. They had to communicate effectively, agreeing and deciding on all elements, from product design to pricing structure and marketing”.
“We saw effective problem solving across the board, and we saw pupils using their own initiative to think on the spot and act quickly. The overall experience was very positive and gave the pupils a real insight to starting a business.
“We think it’s really important that the pupils decide which charities they want to support with the £200 they have made.”
Ms Alderdice said that the Christmas Market was a well attended event, with pupils, parents and teachers using it as an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping.
S3 pupil, Ayden Michalski, said: “My group was selling three different hampers, along with gonks. I have learned how to work effectively with people I didn’t know, and probably would never have talked to.”
Another S3 pupil, TJ Walker, said: “I had to work with a £4 budget (£1 each) to create a successful fund raising business. Working with fellow pupils, I built a relationship that involved communication and practical ability. We created a Christmas stall with raffles and prizes. Overall, it was a very enjoyable experience.”
Alison Sinclair, Economic Adviser at Fife Council, said: “We are delighted to hear that this event was so successful. One of the aims of Culture of Enterprise is to foster a culture which both values and encourages enterprise at grass roots level and up – this project was a perfect example of that.”
