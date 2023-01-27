Dhoom Indian Street Restaurant & Bar in Dunfermline has announced the launch of its latest tasting menu, which this time will showcase the street food of Calcutta.
Each new menu is researched and developed by owner and Head Chef Prasad at a cost of around £10,000.
Since its launch in 2018, Dhoom has brought authentic street food from all over the Indian sub-continent to the people of Dunfermline, and beyond. Owner and Head Chef Dhaneswhar Prasad came up with the unique concept of providing his diners with a sensory journey through various cities and cuisines in India. Menus are carefully and meticulously curated, picking out elements that will appeal to Scottish tastebuds, whilst still retaining the character and essence of street food. Prasad is often keen to retain traditional family recipes which have been passed down through the generations.
Each new menu runs for around six months at Dhoom, with Prasad taking at least five weeks to visit the region in India, researching its local cuisine. With transport and accommodation costs, this amounts to a spend of around £10,000 for each new menu devised!
Last year diners enjoyed a culinary journey around New Delhi, with the Delhi 6 taster menu proving very popular. Now it’s the time of Calcutta, or Kolkata, the colonial capital of the British Raj, until 1911. This colonial influence is still reflected throughout the city in its architecture, culture, food, and people.
“Kolkata is a warm and welcoming coastal metropolitan megacity with a love for food, music, dance, poetry and culture,” said Prasad. “I am delighted to introduce this new menu which I researched last year. It’s hard to be away from my business and family for so long, and yes there is a considerable cost implication – it really is a £10k menu – but I consider this time absolutely essential to get the menu just right for my purposes, as after all, this menu will run for half of the year.”
“I can well and truly say that it’s bursting with new flavours, new textures and fresh vibrancy – it’s ready to go. I hope my customers, existing and new, will absolutely love it,” added Prasad.
On the new Calcutta menu are dishes such as Tilli Kebab, served on a lollypop, Dak Bangla Chicken Curry garnished with coconut, Banglee Fish Fry with chilli & tamarind, Soya Galauti, and Nawabi Grilled Lamb with coriander.
As ever, Dhoom skilfully refrains from using cream, desi ghee, butter and nuts, amongst others, in most of its dishes, making them healthier, but also suitable for diners with dietary requirements including gluten free, lactose intolerance, and dairy free.
The restaurant has won a number of awards, and this is as a result of consistently high Tripadvisor ratings. It also picked up a Highly Recommended Place in Scotland Award in the Scottish Entertainment Awards held in Glasgow last year.
Prasad concluded: “We enjoyed huge success last year in many top awards but the ones that mean the most to us are the ones voted for by our loyal customers. We plan to add to the trophy cabinet in 2023 and once again thank our customers for their continued support.”
Hot-stop Clark looking to extend recent run
Hearts head for the Tony Macaroni Stadium in Livingston on Saturday (kick-off 13.30) looking to avenge a defeat there earlier this term and minus Euan Henderson who has gone on loan to Queen’s Park until the end of the season. One player definitely in the squad is goalkeeper Zander Clark (pictured in action against Hibs) who…
Continue Reading Hot-stop Clark looking to extend recent run
Cycle hire scheme unlikely to be reintroduced due to cost
Bringing a cycle hire scheme back to Edinburgh would cost around £20 million, estimates have revealed, as the council said one returning to the capital any time soon is “unlikely” amid mounting funding pressures. Officials who investigated setting up another bike rental service said a city-wide scheme would be the preferred option, with a proposed…
Continue Reading Cycle hire scheme unlikely to be reintroduced due to cost
Jenners fire – firefighter Barry Martin dies
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has announced that Firefighter, Barry Martin, injured in Monday’s fire at the former Jenners store, has died on Friday afternoon. Firefighter Barry Martin Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this…
Continue Reading Jenners fire – firefighter Barry Martin dies
Council plans to spend £1 billion on a refreshed active travel programme
A major review has been carried out of all of the transport policies in Edinburgh, and there will be a step change in active travel spending if the council’s plans come to fruition. In the spending for active travel which was forecast last year, £118 million was set aside for such projects. Now that figure…
Continue Reading Council plans to spend £1 billion on a refreshed active travel programme
Porteous to fill a gap at Watford
Ryan Porteous has joined English Championship side Watford on a permanent deal. The Club has received a significant six-figure deal for the defender and has a sell-on clause. A product of the Hibs Academy, ‘Porto’ has been at the Club for over a decade and made his debut in 2017 in the League Cup group…
Call for more transparency over spending on royal visits
Calls have been made for more transparency around how much The City of Edinburgh Council spends on royal visits. It comes after the council successfully claimed back nearly £600,000 from the UK Government for costs incurred by the city last year for events held to mark HM the Queen’s death. The capital has historic links…
Continue Reading Call for more transparency over spending on royal visits