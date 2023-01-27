Dhoom Indian Street Restaurant & Bar in Dunfermline has announced the launch of its latest tasting menu, which this time will showcase the street food of Calcutta.

Each new menu is researched and developed by owner and Head Chef Prasad at a cost of around £10,000.

Since its launch in 2018, Dhoom has brought authentic street food from all over the Indian sub-continent to the people of Dunfermline, and beyond. Owner and Head Chef Dhaneswhar Prasad came up with the unique concept of providing his diners with a sensory journey through various cities and cuisines in India. Menus are carefully and meticulously curated, picking out elements that will appeal to Scottish tastebuds, whilst still retaining the character and essence of street food. Prasad is often keen to retain traditional family recipes which have been passed down through the generations.

Each new menu runs for around six months at Dhoom, with Prasad taking at least five weeks to visit the region in India, researching its local cuisine. With transport and accommodation costs, this amounts to a spend of around £10,000 for each new menu devised!

Last year diners enjoyed a culinary journey around New Delhi, with the Delhi 6 taster menu proving very popular. Now it’s the time of Calcutta, or Kolkata, the colonial capital of the British Raj, until 1911. This colonial influence is still reflected throughout the city in its architecture, culture, food, and people.

“Kolkata is a warm and welcoming coastal metropolitan megacity with a love for food, music, dance, poetry and culture,” said Prasad. “I am delighted to introduce this new menu which I researched last year. It’s hard to be away from my business and family for so long, and yes there is a considerable cost implication – it really is a £10k menu – but I consider this time absolutely essential to get the menu just right for my purposes, as after all, this menu will run for half of the year.”

“I can well and truly say that it’s bursting with new flavours, new textures and fresh vibrancy – it’s ready to go. I hope my customers, existing and new, will absolutely love it,” added Prasad.

On the new Calcutta menu are dishes such as Tilli Kebab, served on a lollypop, Dak Bangla Chicken Curry garnished with coconut, Banglee Fish Fry with chilli & tamarind, Soya Galauti, and Nawabi Grilled Lamb with coriander.

As ever, Dhoom skilfully refrains from using cream, desi ghee, butter and nuts, amongst others, in most of its dishes, making them healthier, but also suitable for diners with dietary requirements including gluten free, lactose intolerance, and dairy free.

The restaurant has won a number of awards, and this is as a result of consistently high Tripadvisor ratings. It also picked up a Highly Recommended Place in Scotland Award in the Scottish Entertainment Awards held in Glasgow last year.

Prasad concluded: “We enjoyed huge success last year in many top awards but the ones that mean the most to us are the ones voted for by our loyal customers. We plan to add to the trophy cabinet in 2023 and once again thank our customers for their continued support.”

www.dhoomuk.co.uk/tastermenu

Like this: Like Loading...