Ryan Porteous has joined English Championship side Watford on a permanent deal.

The Club has received a significant six-figure deal for the defender and has a sell-on clause.

A product of the Hibs Academy, ‘Porto’ has been at the Club for over a decade and made his debut in 2017 in the League Cup group stages against Montrose.

The defender was in and around the First Team squad for the following few campaigns before stamping his authority on a regular spot during the 2020/21 campaign as we finished third and reached the Scottish Cup final.

Last season he helped the Club reach the League Cup final and ended the campaign being named Hibs’ Young Player of the Season.

He also earned his first cap for Scotland last season and put in a man of the match performance in the UEFA Nations League game against Ukraine.

Known for giving his all in the Hibs shirt and his passion for the Club, ‘Porto’ went on to make 157 appearances for the Club and scored 13 goals.

Hibernian FC Chief Executive Ben Kensell commented: “Ryan has been a fantastic servant for the Club and has been brilliant to deal with over the last few months. When it became clear he wanted to explore his options, we have worked hard to get the best deal for us, but also kept an eye on what is the best move for Ryan to propel his career.

“We’d like to wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his commitment and professionalism.”

Lee Johnson, Hibernian FC Manager, added: “Porto is a great example of how players from our excellent Academy can progress into the First Team and make a real difference.“He has a strong will to win, and we will miss him. I have no doubt that he will go on and have a really successful career. We wish him all the best at Watford.”

Cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Motherwell 08/10/2022. A 67th minute goal by Hibs’ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the home side all 3 points as Hibernian played host to Motherwell in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium Credit: Ian Jacobs

