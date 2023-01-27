Ryan Porteous has joined English Championship side Watford on a permanent deal.
The Club has received a significant six-figure deal for the defender and has a sell-on clause.
A product of the Hibs Academy, ‘Porto’ has been at the Club for over a decade and made his debut in 2017 in the League Cup group stages against Montrose.
The defender was in and around the First Team squad for the following few campaigns before stamping his authority on a regular spot during the 2020/21 campaign as we finished third and reached the Scottish Cup final.
Last season he helped the Club reach the League Cup final and ended the campaign being named Hibs’ Young Player of the Season.
He also earned his first cap for Scotland last season and put in a man of the match performance in the UEFA Nations League game against Ukraine.
Known for giving his all in the Hibs shirt and his passion for the Club, ‘Porto’ went on to make 157 appearances for the Club and scored 13 goals.
Hibernian FC Chief Executive Ben Kensell commented: “Ryan has been a fantastic servant for the Club and has been brilliant to deal with over the last few months. When it became clear he wanted to explore his options, we have worked hard to get the best deal for us, but also kept an eye on what is the best move for Ryan to propel his career.
“We’d like to wish him all the best for the future and thank him for his commitment and professionalism.”
Lee Johnson, Hibernian FC Manager, added: “Porto is a great example of how players from our excellent Academy can progress into the First Team and make a real difference.“He has a strong will to win, and we will miss him. I have no doubt that he will go on and have a really successful career. We wish him all the best at Watford.”
Hot-stop Clark looking to extend recent run
Hearts head for the Tony Macaroni Stadium in Livingston on Saturday (kick-off 13.30) looking to avenge a defeat there earlier this term and minus Euan Henderson who has gone on loan to Queen’s Park until the end of the season. One player definitely in the squad is goalkeeper Zander Clark (pictured in action against Hibs) who…
Continue Reading Hot-stop Clark looking to extend recent run
Cycle hire scheme unlikely to be reintroduced due to cost
Bringing a cycle hire scheme back to Edinburgh would cost around £20 million, estimates have revealed, as the council said one returning to the capital any time soon is “unlikely” amid mounting funding pressures. Officials who investigated setting up another bike rental service said a city-wide scheme would be the preferred option, with a proposed…
Continue Reading Cycle hire scheme unlikely to be reintroduced due to cost
Jenners fire – firefighter Barry Martin dies
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has announced that Firefighter, Barry Martin, injured in Monday’s fire at the former Jenners store, has died on Friday afternoon. Firefighter Barry Martin Interim Chief Officer Ross Haggart said: “It is with profound sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, that Barry Martin has passed away this…
Continue Reading Jenners fire – firefighter Barry Martin dies
Council plans to spend £1 billion on a refreshed active travel programme
A major review has been carried out of all of the transport policies in Edinburgh, and there will be a step change in active travel spending if the council’s plans come to fruition. In the spending for active travel which was forecast last year, £118 million was set aside for such projects. Now that figure…
Continue Reading Council plans to spend £1 billion on a refreshed active travel programme
Dhoom looks to Calcutta for inspirational new tasting menu
Dhoom Indian Street Restaurant & Bar in Dunfermline has announced the launch of its latest tasting menu, which this time will showcase the street food of Calcutta. Each new menu is researched and developed by owner and Head Chef Prasad at a cost of around £10,000. Since its launch in 2018, Dhoom has brought authentic…
Continue Reading Dhoom looks to Calcutta for inspirational new tasting menu
Call for more transparency over spending on royal visits
Calls have been made for more transparency around how much The City of Edinburgh Council spends on royal visits. It comes after the council successfully claimed back nearly £600,000 from the UK Government for costs incurred by the city last year for events held to mark HM the Queen’s death. The capital has historic links…
Continue Reading Call for more transparency over spending on royal visits