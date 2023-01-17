At Tuesday’s Policy & Sustainability committee meeting at the City Chambers, the Convener and Council Leader, Cammy Day, has lodged an emergency motion, recognising the importance of the farm to most Edinburgh citizens.

The motion narrates that a public meeting was held on 9 January and a cross-party meeting was held on 11 January with MSPs and councillors involved. The Council Leader wishes to continue talks with the Save Gorgie Farm Forever (SGFF) campaign.

To enable this however some money will have to be found, animals will have to be allowed to remain where they are (as moving them may cause too much stress), and employees being made redundant by former operator LOVE Learning will have to be retained somehow.

Martin Young, Chair of Save Gorgie Farm Forever, told The Edinburgh Reporter on Monday afternoon: “At the moment we are really hoping to apply pressure to the council and LOVE group to come up with some sort of accommodation to keep this place open for long enough on a reduced capacity but to keep it open for either ourselves or other interested parties to come in and take over the running of the operation.

“We realise the difficult position the council has been put in with a short notice period to find a new operator, but we are optimistic about the longer-term prospects of Gorgie Farm.

“So we are begging the current operators of Gorgie Farm to do the right thing and honour commitments to the staff at the farm and the people of Gorgie.

“All we and the council need is a little bit more time to bring in other operators that are keen to take over the operations.

“We are committed to assisting in any way we can to keep the farm intact and get things back up and running as quickly as possible.”

So what is the answer? The Policy & Sustainability Committee will discuss this on Tuesday morning just ahead of Section 7 of the agenda published here and we will report more on the issue later today.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...