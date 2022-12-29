Viaplay Elite League: Belfast Giants 3, Fife Flyers 1

Former Edinburgh Capitals player Mark Garside netted the game-winner as Stena Line-backed Belfast Giants edged Fife Flyers 3-1 in Northern Ireland in the Viaplay Elite League.

The Great Britain international hit the net after 31 minutes to move the home side 2-1 ahead before over 6,500 fans at the SSE Arena.

He was set up Josh Roach and Will Cullen and the strike proved pivotal.

Earlier, Ben Lake fired Giants ahead after 11 minutes only for Zach Phillips to level 47 seconds into the second period after being set-up by Mikael Johansson and Brayden Sherbinin.

Garside levelled and David Gilbert secured the win over the Wolseley-backed Flyers with a third with less than 11 minutes left in a game in which Fife were outshot 39-22.

LIBRARY picture

