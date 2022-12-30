The Scottish Parliament’s bee population has grown to more than half a million bees.
In 2014 The Scottish Parliament became the first legislature in the UK to keep bees.
There are now 11 beehives onsite and estimates suggest there are in excess of half a million bees in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament during summer, reducing to a third of that figure through winter.
The bees typically forage for pollen and nectar at a distance of up to 2 miles, but with Holyrood Park on their doorstep, they do not have to fly very far.
On a daily basis, one hive’s combined flight distance for all the flying bees will amount to the distance to fly from the Earth to the Moon.
The bees fly at an average speed of 17mph when flying towards plants and 12mph coming back fully laden with their goods.
The bees and beehives are managed on the Parliament’s behalf by a family run, local business. The Smith hive, a hive suitable for Scottish weather conditions, is used at the Scottish Parliament.
The beeswax (which is a by-product of beekeeping) is used to fill the Great Seal of Scotland and seal acts of the Scottish Parliament.
As the world’s most important pollinator of food crops, it is estimated that one third of the food that we consume each day relies on pollination, mainly by bees, but also from other insects, birds, and bats.
Victoria Barby, Sustainable Development Performance Manager at The Scottish Parliament, said: “As a Parliament we strive to ensure our grounds, and the way they are managed and used, has a positive impact in tackling the related biodiversity and climate emergencies.
“At a time of dwindling bee numbers, it is great to see our treasured bee population continue to thrive and play their critical role as super pollinators.
“Exploring and encouraging the biodiversity around the Parliament is just one aspect of our climate work, and as an organisation we are committed to reaching net zero by 2038.”
Driving forward Energy training Academy
Scotland’s first community-based energy education centre has appointed training experts Ian and Carolynn Edgeworth as it strengthens its bid to be at the forefront of the energy revolution. The husband-and-wife team will spearhead delivery of the Energy Training Academy’s comprehensive range of programmes and workshops at the purpose-built facility in Edinburgh. Ian takes up the…
City cleaning firm in expansion
Edinburgh cleaning specialist CleanTEC has expanded into the Scottish Borders after securing its first franchise deal. Since forming in 2009, the firm has steadily grown to become a leading providers of cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers. Thanks to its recently developed business model, the company is broadening its reach and will now…
New lifesaving equipment installed at Haymarket Station
New lifesaving public access equipment has been installed at Haymarket railway station, with a donation from The Daniel Baird Foundation. The bleed control kit has instructions about how to help someone who is bleeding heavily and includes equipment to stem the blood flow by sealing, wrapping, or packing the wound until paramedics arrive. Located on…
Continue Reading New lifesaving equipment installed at Haymarket Station
NHS Lothian ask relatives to help
After warnings that hospitals and GP services are being stretched beyond capacity NHS Lothian explains how relatives and carers can help. Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian, said that ongoing delays in discharging patients who no longer need clinical care is continuing to intensify pressure across the whole healthcare system but there are ways…
Scottish Women’s Football announces £100,000 for grassroots game
Scottish Women’s Football has received further funding of £100,000 from an anonymous benefactor through The Scottish Football Partnership Trust. The third investment from the donor comes on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Scottish Women’s Football Association, and will further support the continued growth of the women’s game from the grassroots up. It follows…
Continue Reading Scottish Women’s Football announces £100,000 for grassroots game
Stockbridge Shelter shop opens for designer bargains on Tuesday
Shelter Scotland’s famous January Stockbridge launch returns for its 20th Anniversary on Tuesday 3 January 2023 from 10am. Running since 2003, the Stockbridge shop’s January extravaganza attracts shoppers from across Edinburgh and beyond. Every year staff at the store offer up an exciting range of designer bargains, rare collectibles and beautiful antiques which are sure to attract…
Continue Reading Stockbridge Shelter shop opens for designer bargains on Tuesday