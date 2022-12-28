Fife Flyers are on the brink of signing a new player and associate coach, Jeff Hutchins revealed that they had located a player who they feel will add firepower.

The Lothians-based playcaller (pictured) added: “We have got a guy who we think will help us bring some offense and we are waiting for his clearance and to get him over. We are hoping we get him in for the Hogmanay game.”

They play Belfast Giants, sponsored by Stena Line, at the Fife Ice Arena at 17.00 on Saturday, December 31, once again, the only game on the Viaplay Elite League fixture list.

Meanwhile, Hutchins and his Flyers squad backed by Wolseley head for Giants on Thursday in the only game on the Viaplay Elite League (face-off 19.00) fixture list hoping to put memory of their last visit on December 22 behind them. The Scots were shutout 8-0 after being 5-0 behind after the opening session.

Fife were outshot 39-21 and the associate coach said: “They are a good team, let’s not kid ourselves, but we are a lot better than we showed.”

Overall, the former Great Britain international added: “The guys will want to show what they can do (in Belfast) and we need points. Desperation is starting to set in, and we understand that in the second part of the season, and we need to start targeting teams above us and leave those behind us in the dust.”

Flyers’ squad has undoubtedly been boosted by their 4-1 success over Dundee Stars at Rosslyn Street on Tuesday, even though Hutchins felt his men came out in a hesitant fashion after Fife’s 3-2 defeat at The Dundee Ice Arena on Boxing Day.

Hutchins argued: “The guys have been playing through immense pressure, trying to balance injuries and the expectation of the crowd to win at home, but we showed good progress in the second (period on Tuesday) when we heavily outshot them (Stars) and controlled the play.

“Ultimately, we were rewarded with the lead and to go out and get the third and fourth goals was probably a reward for the coaching staff and the fan base. It keeps up right there in the mix.”

Hutchins said that mistakes in tight games can be costly, as they were on Monday in Dundee, but added: “Credit to the guys, they came back and played a solid shift (at Kirkcaldy) and the fans should be proud of them.”

The crowd, he said, also played their part in Tuesday’s success and added: “I hope everybody went home happy.”

