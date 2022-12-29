The second instalment of a popular online webinar series is being reintroduced to guide people in Scotland on making the most of the land and buildings around them.
The first series was a major success, and now the 45-minute, informal lunchtime sessions will explore topics such as explaining what Common Good land is and how it is managed. Other topics will include rural housing and vacant and derelict land.
The series will run fortnightly on Wednesdays from 18 January to 29 March and will explain to attendees ways in which they can get involved in local land use decision-making and make a positive change.
Emma Cooper, Head of Land Rights and Responsibilities at the Scottish Land Commission, said: “The positive feedback from the first series of sessions highlighted how eager people across Scotland are to learn about and engage in discussions about the land around them and the role they can play in it.
“It’s crucial that we provide individuals with the tools and knowledge around land rights and responsibilities to ensure they know how to make a positive difference.
“As we look to do that, our ‘Land@Lunch’ series aims to share ideas, allow people to join in on discussions, stimulate action and signpost people to useful tools and support a range of land reform topics.”
The Scottish Land Commission’s webinars aim to offer people the knowledge and tools to understand how Scottish land is used and manged and allow participants to engage in conversation relating to topical issues at the heart of Scotland’s land. The webinars are free, open to everyone, and informal, so participants are invited to take part whether they are at home or at work.
The Scottish Land Commission’s Land Right and Responsibilities Protocols set out practical advice on how land owners, land managers, and communities can work together to make better and fairer decisions about land use. They were created to provide practical tools to implement the Scottish Government’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement.
The Scottish Land Commission provides advice and recommendations for law and policy as well as leadership for change in culture and practice, working to create a Scotland where everybody can benefit from the ownership and use of the nation’s land and buildings.
landcommission.gov.scot/events
Councillor calls for Gaelic tram signs in Edinburgh
An Edinburgh councillor has called for Gaelic signs to be installed at stops along Edinburgh’s tramline. It comes after the council decided against including the translations on the nearly-completed £207 million track — despite spending on having place names translated. Cllr Chas Booth called it a “major missed opportunity” and accused the council of “ignoring its own policy” on bilingual…
Continue Reading Councillor calls for Gaelic tram signs in Edinburgh
Fife set to add new forward to roster
Fife Flyers are on the brink of signing a new player and associate coach, Jeff Hutchins revealed that they had located a player who they feel will add firepower. The Lothians-based playcaller (pictured) added: “We have got a guy who we think will help us bring some offense and we are waiting for his clearance…
McKay stunner sees Hearts move into third spot
Barry McKay fired a long-range effort towards goal after a pass from Cammy Devlin to secure a welcome three points for injury-hit Hearts in a 3-2 victory at St Johnstone in the cinch Scottish Premiership. The strike after 64 minutes made the score 3-1 in favour of the visitors who held out despite a late strike…
Continue Reading McKay stunner sees Hearts move into third spot
50 year anniversary of the ‘Seven Nil’ game
New Year’s Day marks the 50th anniversary of The Seven Nil game, arguably the finest performance from the legendary team known at Turnbull’s Tornadoes. The Tornadoes were Jim Herriot, John Brownlie, Erich Schaedler, Pat Stanton, Jim Black, John Blackley, Alex Edwards, Jimmy O’Rourke, Alan Gordon, Alex Cropley and Arthur Duncan. In total that eleven only…
Continue Reading 50 year anniversary of the ‘Seven Nil’ game
Two sea fishing dates for your diary
Leg six of the inaugural Edinburgh Winter Shore League takes place at Marine Esplanade, Seafield, on Friday, December 30 with registration from 6pm to 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and Ian Campbell, the organiser, is taking names now. Further details are available on the Scottish shore Angling Match Group site. The eight-leg event…
Gallacher celebrates first win at St Serfs Open
Rab Gallacher collected a record £1,250 when the well-known competition angler, who was a member of the Scottish international team which won gold in the world championships on the Baltic in Denmark in November 1998, tempted a 6lb 8oz cod with his last cast in the St Serfs Open. And the fish came after Gallacher (pictured) and a friend called Kenny…
Continue Reading Gallacher celebrates first win at St Serfs Open