The second instalment of a popular online webinar series is being reintroduced to guide people in Scotland on making the most of the land and buildings around them.

The first series was a major success, and now the 45-minute, informal lunchtime sessions will explore topics such as explaining what Common Good land is and how it is managed. Other topics will include rural housing and vacant and derelict land.

The series will run fortnightly on Wednesdays from 18 January to 29 March and will explain to attendees ways in which they can get involved in local land use decision-making and make a positive change.

Emma Cooper, Head of Land Rights and Responsibilities at the Scottish Land Commission, said: “The positive feedback from the first series of sessions highlighted how eager people across Scotland are to learn about and engage in discussions about the land around them and the role they can play in it.

“It’s crucial that we provide individuals with the tools and knowledge around land rights and responsibilities to ensure they know how to make a positive difference.

“As we look to do that, our ‘Land@Lunch’ series aims to share ideas, allow people to join in on discussions, stimulate action and signpost people to useful tools and support a range of land reform topics.”

The Scottish Land Commission’s webinars aim to offer people the knowledge and tools to understand how Scottish land is used and manged and allow participants to engage in conversation relating to topical issues at the heart of Scotland’s land. The webinars are free, open to everyone, and informal, so participants are invited to take part whether they are at home or at work.

The Scottish Land Commission’s Land Right and Responsibilities Protocols set out practical advice on how land owners, land managers, and communities can work together to make better and fairer decisions about land use. They were created to provide practical tools to implement the Scottish Government’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement.

The Scottish Land Commission provides advice and recommendations for law and policy as well as leadership for change in culture and practice, working to create a Scotland where everybody can benefit from the ownership and use of the nation’s land and buildings.

landcommission.gov.scot/events

landcommission.gov.scot

