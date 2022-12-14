Hibs have announced that Steven Bradley has joined cinch Premiership side Livingston on a permanent transfer.

The terms of the 20-year-old’s departure will remain undisclosed according to the club.

The winger joined Hibs in the summer of 2019 from Queen’s Park before making his league debut for the Club in December 2020 against Hamilton Academical.

Alongside loan spells at both Ayr United and Dundalk, Bradley made five appearances for Hibs, the last coming in January in a 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

On his departure, Hibs Manager Lee Johnson commented: “This is a good opportunity for Steven to kick start his senior career after a good spell in Ireland. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Bradley will continue to train with Livingston before officially joining on 1 January, 2023.

