Get ready, get set, go for the Santa Run in Princes Street Gardens and raise funds for charity When You Wish Upon a Star. This is the charity which helps to create the most magical memories for children aged between four and 16 who live with a life threatening illness.

Ruby’s wish came true

On Sunday 4 December the place to be is West Princes Street Gardens where Santas, Elves and Santa Paws will be on the starting line to welcome you to the family fundraiser. Santa Run events are not just a great day out for family, friends and colleagues to dress up as Santa on a crisp winter morning and take on 2.5km of West Princes Street Gardens, but they are also a great way for you to fundraise for a worthwhile cause. 

o   Registration opens 09:30-10:45

o   Festive Warm Up

o   Fun Run starts from 11am

o   Event finishes: 14:00

·         Sign up link


This year the charity will be asking for all adult Santas to raise a minimum sponsorship of £10 to help grant a Wish

https://www.whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk/

Click on the sign up form below:

When You Wish Upon a Star, Scottish Lapland trip 2019

