The Edinburgh Santa Run will take place on 5 December in West Princes Street Gardens and registration is open now.

It is a day out for all the family to raise funds for the charity, When You Wish Upon a Star which grants magical wishes to children aged 4-16 who are living with a life threatening illness.

Every participant in the run or walk is asked to raise a minimum of £15, and those taking part will also have the chance of winning a holiday in Cornwall.

A spokesperson said: “The power of a Wish provides time away for our Wish children and their families, giving them something to look forward to through times of uncertainty and often financial as well as emotional strain.

“A child’s Wish has the power to transform their lives, offering excitement and something to focus on. It gives our children the chance of escapism from their day to day routine of hospital appointments and treatments and allows a child to put their illness on hold as they have fun with their family and make life long precious memories together.”

