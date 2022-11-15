Scotland take on Argentina at rugby on Saturday. To celebrate, Innis & Gunn is putting a spin on Random Acts of Kindness with their ‘Random Acts of Pintness’ lager drop in Edinburgh this Friday.
If you are out and about in the city centre, keep your eyes peeled for Innis & Gunn’s branded taxi.
If you can flag it down, your favourite Scottish brewer will be dishing out the perfect at-home kit with free award-winning lager, Innis & Gunn pint glasses, T-shirts and a free pint voucher for their Taproom Brewery in Lothian Road.
But even if you are not out on the street you can still make this a reality by sending a message to Innis & Gunn’s social channels this Thursday or Friday morning.
You might be lucky enough to claim a beer kit delivered to your office or home…. good luck!
Since its foundation in 2003, Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has grown to become one of the UK’s most successful craft beer businesses. Using innovative techniques including oak cask maturation, Innis & Gunn brew multi-award-winning beers including the flagship ‘The Original’ and Innis & Gunn Lager Beer, recently awarded at The Great Taste Awards. The brewer’s portfolio also includes a range of IPAs and a line of bespoke limited-edition brews which demonstrate quality, innovation and craft.
Hearts post operational profit of £3m
Heart of Midlothian FC have posted an operational profit of £3m, despite COVID-19, and the club’s 2021/22 accounts reveal the club has grown in all operational aspects. The first team’s 21/22 campaign, which saw manager Robbie Neilson lead the Jambos to third-place in the cinch Scottish Premiership, contributed to the balance sheet. An appearance in…
Independent living blueprint gains industry recognition
National award for Blackwood’s Peoplehood project. A project that will transform the future homes and communities of three distinct Scottish neighbourhoods has won a national accolade at the annual Chartered Institute of Housing Awards. Blackwood Housing & Care’s Peoplehood project was honoured for its innovative collaboration with a host of non-housing partners, including Edinburgh University,…
Council will discuss draft Business Plan on Thursday
The administration which runs The City of Edinburgh Council bases its policies on the Edinburgh Labour manifesto published at the beginning of the year. In addition however the minority Labour administration is refreshing the council’s business plan, and all other political groups have been invited to contribute to the draft which councillors will discuss this…
St John’s Curry Club win takeaway of the year
At the Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) held recently St John’s Curry Club won the award for Scotland’s best Asian Takeaway/delivery establishment. This was awarded jointly to St John’s and the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline. Operational Manager, Sadiq Rahman said: “This is a great award to win and shows that we are doing the right…
Tasting and networking combined in one evening
Nihat Oymak has announced that he is holding an evening of free food and entertainment at Amorist in Dunfermline at 6pm on Thursday 24 November 2022. The owner welcomes all as he launches a new menu in the bistro bar in the High Street. He is also looking forward to opening his new 18 bedroom…
Teapot Trust to have garden at Chelsea
The Teapot Trust which is a Scottish charity offering art therapy to children and young people living with chronic conditions will have the chance to show off the power of art therapy in May next year. The charity based in Musselburgh has confirmed it will create a garden at next year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.…