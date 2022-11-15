Scotland’s largest health union, UNISON, has announced on Tuesday that its NHS members have rejected The Scottish Government’s final offer on pay.
The announcement comes following a two-week consultative ballot which saw 61 per cent of members vote to reject the offer.
UNISON Scotland’s health committee will meet this week to discuss next steps.
Wilma Brown, chair of UNISON Scotland’s health committee, said: “Our members have voted in their thousands and their message is loud and clear – the Scottish government’s pay offer just isn’t good enough.
“Ministers need to understand the anger of health staff who are working in an under-funded, under-staffed NHS. These are unprecedented times and NHS staff are struggling to make ends meet.
“This should be a massive wake-up call to the Scottish government. They need to come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer or prepare themselves for the first strikes in the NHS since devolution.”
Matt McLaughlin, UNISON Scotland’s head of health, said: “Nobody wants to take strike action but without an improved pay offer, our members will be left with no choice.
“The ball is the Scottish government’s court. We are calling on Humza Yousaf to come forward with an improved offer so our dedicated health workers can get on with delivering services.”
