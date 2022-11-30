Rory Schlein will return to Wolverhampton Wolves in the SGB Premiership in his comeback season as a direct replacement for Nick Morris and he will also double-up for SGB Championship side Berwick Bandits.



Wolves have allowed Morris to leave Monmore for Premiership newcomers Leicester Lions and are to bring back former skipper Schlein, an ex-Edinburgh Monarchs star, who is coming out of retirement next year after heading home to Australia at the end of the 2021 campaign.



Wolverhampton’s co-promoter Chris Van Straaten said the inclusion of a seventh team was essential to his own club’s participation, and contact with Schlein followed shortly after a request from the Lions management to retain Morris from their Championship side.



Van Straaten said: “Around the same time, I received a message from Rory saying: ‘I’m on my way back boss.’ At first I was a little confused and wasn’t entirely sure what he meant, but I soon established that he was moving back to England to race professional speedway again.

“His young family haven’t settled in Australia and they’ve made the decision to return to the UK. He asked if there was any way possible that we could fit him into our team plans, so myself and Peter (Adams) discussed a few things and we decided to bring Rory back to replace Nick who is an integral part of Leicester’s team plans.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to have Rory coming back to British Speedway and of course Wolverhampton. He became a very loyal servant to the club in the latter stages of his career and we’re confident he can pick up where he left off in 2021.”

