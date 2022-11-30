Welshman Ryan Day, who triumphed 10-7 in the British Open in Milton Keynes in early October, stunning red-hot favourite, Mark Allen, to win the biggest title of his career, held a 3-1 lead over Lyu Haotian in one of the first matches of Day 3 of the BetVictor Scottish Open snooker at Meadowbank, but the talented 25-year-old Chinese player hit back to take the fifth.

Hoatian, who reached the quarter-final of the 2012 International Championship when he was only 14, which remains a record for a ranking event, went 20 points behind in the sixth to the 42-year-old from Pontycymer, Mid Glamorgan.

But Day, normally a prolific break builder who has compiled over 400 century breaks in his career, missed a black into the bottom right bag and Haotian replied with a break of eight.

Back came the man nicknamed Dynamite, a three-time ranking event winner, and ranked No 15 in the world, and, after a short bout of safety play, he kept his cool to work the cue ball around the pack of reds to pick up the black and move steadily towards victory.

A red into the bottom pocket followed by a blue into the middle took him to 62 points with only 51 left on the table and he comfortably cleaned up the colours for the deciding fourth frame to complete the match-winning break of 70.

The affable Welshman (pictured) said: “I was 3-1 up and lost the fifth frame to go 3-2 with only two frames left in the match so there is always concern in these short matches. You have to get to four before the other guy and, luckily, in the last I got over the line.

“I felt I scored OK when I got in the balls but my long game was not quite on and that is something to work on later this afternoon.

“We come back tomorrow and we go again. My form has been OK but the win at the British Open came out of the blue a little bit but I am feeling relaxed and playing and looking forward to coming to events and playing well.”

He added: “There is a long way to go here but you have got to be in it to win it and, so far, we are still in. The venue is really good actually but it is a lovely place to come and play. It is a few years since I’ve been here but the city itself is lovely and if I manage to get a bit of time there are so many things to go and see and look and it is one of the prettiest cities in the UK.”

Moving off the table and onto football, Day was naturally disappointed at the 3-0 Group B World Cup defeat by England in the World Cup Quatar on Monday night.

He said: “It was always going to be a difficult one to beat sides like England. As a nation we are probably more disappointed at the first two games (USA, a 1-1 draw and Iran, a 2-0 defeat) but we are only a small country and we are playing against teams with far greater resources, the lads did amazingly well to get to the World Cup. Hopefully, it is not 64 years before we get there again.”

