Police are appealing for witnesses following a road crash involving a licenced private hire car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh city centre in the early hours of Thursday.

Around 2.25 am, a 21-year-old man was injured after being struck by the driver of a black Peugeot car whilst crossing Hanover Street near to Princes Street.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he is receiving treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, Road Policing Unit, Edinburgh, said:“There were four male passengers in the taxi at the time of the crash. Unfortunately, they had left prior to the arrival of police, so we are keen to speak to them, and the occupants of a white van travelling behind the taxi as they could have information that may assist our inquiry.

“Any information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0248 of Thursday, 17 November 2022.”

Hanover Street. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

