Presented in association with the Audio Description Association of Scotland, a special experience of the show designed for visitors with visual impairment and their sighted companions will take place on Thursday 8 December, starting at 4.00pm.
Edinburgh-based audio describer, Bridget Stevens, will accompany the group round the various scenes of the show in different parts of the Castle, while providing live commentary in which she will describe in words what is going on.
Each member of the group will be loaned a special headset to enable them to tune in to the commentary and experience the thrill of the many colours of Edinburgh Castle as reflected in the stories of the people who lived there and the historical events which took place there.
Free parking is available by arrangement on the Castle Esplanade. Book here.
If any visitor requires a sighted companion for this event, please email Bridget at bridgetstevens@freeuk.com
Tickets here or contact Historic Environment Scotland on 0131 668 8631.
Monarchs in nine-strong league next summer
Leicester Lions have quit the SGB Championship, which includes Glasgow Tigers, Edinburgh Monarchs and Berwick Bandits, to move up to the SGB Premiership. This means the top-flight will be made up of seven clubs, with nine clubs in the championship. Key changes include the return of the aggregate bonus point in both leagues after a strong response…
Man in hospital after city centre crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road crash involving a licenced private hire car and a pedestrian in Edinburgh city centre in the early hours of Thursday. Around 2.25 am, a 21-year-old man was injured after being struck by the driver of a black Peugeot car whilst crossing Hanover Street near to Princes Street.…
Elsie Inglis – sculpture to become part of permanent collection at Surgeons Hall Museum
One of the artists who had hoped to enter the competition to create a sculpture for the Royal Mile has been invited to have one of the busts of Elsie Inglis, which she has made, displayed at the Surgeons Hall Museum in their permanent collection. A gathering of supporters convened in a pub on the…
Teachers propose to strike next week – Edinburgh schools will be closed
Teachers are planning to take industrial action next Thursday 24 November. The strike has been called by the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Association of Heads and Deputes in Scotland and will mean that schools in Edinburgh will be closed. This is the letter which The City of Edinburgh Council is sending out today…
Hearts Women are on the up
Whisper it, but this could be the year Hearts Women finally finish above their rivals, Hibernian. For years now, Hibernian Women have been a very strong side and have more often than not, had Hearts’ number when the two teams have clashed. Now however, it looks like Hearts Women are ready to mount a serious…
Rugby fans asked to plan ahead before coming to Murrayfield
ScotRail is encouraging fans travelling to Scotland’s final autumn international match against Argentina at Murrayfield this weekend to plan ahead. Scotland host the ‘Pumas’ at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, 19 November at 3.15pm. The train operator would like fans who are travelling to the match to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly…
