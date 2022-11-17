Presented in association with the Audio Description Association of Scotland, a special experience of the show designed for visitors with visual impairment and their sighted companions will take place on Thursday 8 December, starting at 4.00pm.

Edinburgh-based audio describer, Bridget Stevens, will accompany the group round the various scenes of the show in different parts of the Castle, while providing live commentary in which she will describe in words what is going on.

Each member of the group will be loaned a special headset to enable them to tune in to the commentary and experience the thrill of the many colours of Edinburgh Castle as reflected in the stories of the people who lived there and the historical events which took place there.

Free parking is available by arrangement on the Castle Esplanade. Book here.

If any visitor requires a sighted companion for this event, please email Bridget at bridgetstevens@freeuk.com

Tickets here or contact Historic Environment Scotland on 0131 668 8631.

Castle of Light 2021 PHOTO Tom Duffin

