Hibs dropped to sixth place after a disappointing home defeat to Ross County last night.
Lee Johnson made two changes from the side that lost to Aberdeen.
Demetri Mitchell came in for his first start of the season in place of Marijan Čabraja, whilst Elias Melkersen returned at the expense of Kyle Magennis, who missed out through injury.
The only real chance of the first-half fell to County’s Jordan White but Paul Hanlon did well to block his effort.
Then just before the break Yan Dhanda crossed to an unmarked George Harmon who poked the ball into the net.
Hibs responded by bringing on Elie Youan and Josh Campbell but it did little to brighten their fortunes.
Rocky Bushiri almost equalised with a powerful effort but former Hibs keeper Ross Laidlaw produced a save.
The visitors doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Harmon’s cross found Alex Iacovitti who made no mistake.
The Hibs fans let the team know of their feelings at full time.
Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Lee Johnson admitted the performance was not up to standard and apologised to the Hibs supporters.
He said: “It was nowhere near good enough – I apologise to the supporters for that. I will take it – my own personal performance wasn’t good enough and it is important that I bear the brunt of this because we need to rebuild the confidence in the players.
“We didn’t play with anywhere near enough charisma tonight. We were at home, with a decent home record and with all due respect to Ross County they were near the bottom of the table heading into the game.
“All credit to them though, they performed extremely well and beat us fair and square. We have to be better than that, we have to deliver better-quality balls into the box. We let them off numerous times with balls into the box that were over-hit.
The result means we drop to sixth in the cinch Premiership and Johnson highlighted the importance of staying together, despite our recent poor run of results.
“What we have to do is rally around the lads at this moment in time. It is not the time for pointing fingers in-house. We have to go to Kilmarnock and get something, we need to stay compact, stay together and be more committed.
“The conversations in the dressing room, stay in the dressing room. We are under no illusions that tonight wasn’t good enough. We are desperate to be successful and I know the fans are desperate for us to be successful as well.
“It was a really frustrating game tonight, it was a bit damp in terms of the atmosphere because we didn’t get the crowd going with our play. We have to do more, our run of form simply hasn’t been good enough.”
Extra trams this weekend for New Zealand match
Scotland face New Zealand this weekend in a sell-out rugby international, and Edinburgh Trams is responding by putting on more trams to Murrayfield. This match could be the highlight of this year’s Autumn Internationals at BT Murrayfield right beside the tram stop, and is a chance to put right the dramatic loss in 2017. Edinburgh…
Continue Reading Extra trams this weekend for New Zealand match
Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent
Rio Residential lists ideal holiday cottage in Port Appin Edinburgh-based Rio Residential, the “extremely connected to market” estate agency has secured its first listing in the West of Scotland. The agency, headed up by property professional, Judy Shields, is selling Old Smithy Cottage in Port Appin, a stunning three bedroom property enjoying expansive views across…
Continue Reading Property – West coast holiday cottage listed by Edinburgh estate agent
Two apprentices recognised by Scottish Parliament
Two apprentices have been recognised by The Scottish Parliament for winning the Roofing Apprentice of the Year Award, as part of the NFRC (National Federation of Roofing Contractors) Scottish Roofing Contractor of the Year Awards. Sarah Boyack MSP submitted a parliamentary motion in recognition of the achievement of Aaron Struthers-Semple and Kyle William Stoddart, apprentices…
Continue Reading Two apprentices recognised by Scottish Parliament
Clerk Street assault – police release images of two men
Police Scotland has released images of two men they believe may hold information which might assist them in relation to an assault in Edinburgh. The incident happened at around 1.20am on Friday, 28 October 2022 in the Clerk Street area. The first man is described as aged 17-22, 6ft, medium/heavy build, with short brown hair,…
Continue Reading Clerk Street assault – police release images of two men
Ukrainian teenager shows real promise on tennis court
A Ukrainian teenager who has come to live in Edinburgh is showing his talent on the tennis courts. Arsenii Opryshko is 13 and arrived in Scotland with the help of The Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme, along with his parents Vadim and Olga. The family are hosted by retired police sergeant, Mark McCool and his…
Continue Reading Ukrainian teenager shows real promise on tennis court
Baggage courier lifts off at Heathrow with major acquisition
Eagle Aviation dominates baggage contracts at UK’s busiest airport. The Edinburgh-based airline baggage repatriation firm has landed a major acquisition that will enable it to cover the majority of Airline Contracts at Heathrow as it consolidates its UK market dominance. Eagle Aviation has bought the business and assets of Groundcare Solutions (UK) Ltd, a London-based handling…
Continue Reading Baggage courier lifts off at Heathrow with major acquisition