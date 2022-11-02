Former Dundee Stars forward Chris Gerrie has signed for Wolseley-backed Fife Flyers and the player said: “I’m excited about this new opportunity.”

The 26-year-old is expected to make his debut in the Viaplay Elite League clash at Cardiff Devils on Wednesday and the Edmonton-born player is a proven points gatherer according to Flyers’ coaching staff.

The right-wing or centre ice made his British debut with Guildford Flames last season where he iced in 58 games, scoring 13 goals and assisting in 21 other counters.

Gerrie (picture by John Unwins courtesy of Fife Flyers) was signed by the Kit-Mart sponsored Dundee Stars in the close season and he made 13 appearances, scoring a goal and recording an assist.

Jeff Hutchins, Flyers’ associate coach, said: “It was important to ensure we provide support to the guys who have been playing short-handed due to injuries. When Chris became available, we acted quickly to bring him in.

“He is a proven points scorer in this league who is looking for a fresh start. We feel with his skating ability and energy he’ll provide a boost to our forward group.”

