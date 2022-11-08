Fife Flyers have lost Canadian forward Shawn Cameron for the rest of the season after the Canadian-born forward tore a cruciate ligament.

The bad news was delivered to the Wolseley-backed club following an assessment by a medical team and only three days ahead of their basement battle with bottom club Glasgow Clan at Braehead on Friday (19.30).

Todd Dutiaume, Fife’s head coach, said the extent of the injury means the 27-year-old will be out for the rest of the season and is tough news to swallow, bearing in mid that the club were convinced that this was not going to be a long-term injury.

Dutiaume added: “Shawn possesses qualities as a player that teams are always in search of. Losing him for the remainder of the season creates a hole in our offensive production that will desperately need to be filled but, even more importantly, we miss his presence. He’s a great guy and well-respected teammate.”

PICTURE: Shawn Cameron courtesy of Fife Flyers

