Robbie Neilson said he was delighted for the the Hearts players – Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson – who are heading for the World Cup in Qatar, but said that the gamble the players took in coming to Scotland had helped them and also the club.

He added: “For both sides it is exceptional. The most important thing is that we have guys who are there and the fans can now watch and support.”

Neilson that for the players it is a once in a lifetime opportunity and he added: “There is a 26 man squad and hopefully they get game time.”

Domestically, Hearts travel to Ibrox to play Rangers on Wednesday (19.45) in the cinch Scottish Premiership and Devlin, Rowles and Atkinson are all fit, according to the manager who confirmed that the club have appealed the red card handed out to midfielder Jorge Grant in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Motherwell at Tynecastle.

Neilson (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) said: “Hopefully, it is done quickly, but that depends on how the hearing goes, whether it is tonight of tomorrow, so we will have to wait and see. We felt it wasn’t serious foul play. He went in for a tackle, his foot was low, he catches the players foot, but it is not serious foul play. We shall see.”

Looking at the clash with Rangers, Neilson said that it does not matter if Rangers have won or lost a game they have international players, it will be a full house but Hearts go there with confidence after the game on Sunday.

Neilson said: “There is always pressure on Rangers. It is the same at Hearts when we play at Tynecastle, that is the nature of football nowadays, every team is expected to win every football game.

“We have all been there, it is part of the job. I have been there and I will be there again at some point.”

And Neilson said: “You can have all the plans you want until you run out there. We have our game plan and we will see how the night transpires.”

Like this: Like Loading...