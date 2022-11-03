Edinburgh Airport, in a trial with green energy company Katrick Technologies, is putting wind mapping sensors in place on the roof and on the runway to find any low level wind power which is unused.
The airport hopes that the new technology will generate green energy and allow it to be more energy efficient.
Danny Quinn, Technical Asset Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “As an airport we are always looking to embrace fresh ideas, particularly when it comes to the generation of green energy, and this technology has the potential to provide new opportunities around this.
“When installed, these sensors have the ability to identify untapped sources of wind energy across our campus, giving us the potential to become more efficient in the way we run. We are pleased to be working with Katrick Technologies and are looking forward to seeing the benefits this partnership can deliver.”
The wind panels which will be used are a unique innovation consisting of numerous channelling ducts with multi layered aerofoils.
The aerofoils work independently to capture as much energy as possible and turn it into mechanical oscillations. These are then converted into energy. The panels can capture more kinetic energy than conventional wind turbines, while measuring just 4m x 4m and thus demanding a much smaller footprint. Moreover, the panels are cheaper than most other wind-based solutions, with a levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of just 8p/kW.
Vijay Madlani, Co-CEO of Katrick Technologies said: “Traditional wind turbines simply aren’t feasible for airport estates. The goal of our partnership with Edinburgh Airport is to provide them access to previously untapped areas of energy through our wind panels.
“In addition to their scalable and flexible location applications, the panels are designed to work as B3 noise barriers, meaning they offer highways and airports a noise mitigation solution. Additionally, we have created multiple designs which can complement various environmental settings.”
