Residential rehabilitation capacity in Edinburgh has been increased with the help of Scottish Government funding.
Additional residential rehabilitation and detox capacity has been created at a life-saving drugs service in Lothian with almost £3.3 million of Scottish Government funding.
Lothian and Edinburgh Abstinence Programme (LEAP) has added eight residential rehabilitation places and four detox places – bringing the total number to 28 and 12 respectively – in one of the first projects to be funded through the Residential Rehabilitation Rapid Capacity Programme.
The Scottish Government has an aim of tripling the number of publicly funded residential rehabilitation placements to 1,000 by 2026.
Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “I am pleased to launch these additional services at LEAP which provide invaluable, life-saving care to people affected by substance use in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
“Of course, work on residential rehab is not just about creating more beds. We want to improve pathways through and out of residential rehab, and LEAP is a perfect example of good practice in this area with their three-month holistic programme of therapeutic care.
“We are investing £250 million over the course of this Parliament in a range of different treatments and services in order that all those affected, and their families, can receive the support which is right for them when they need it. £100 million of this is available for the development of residential rehabilitation services and associated aftercare.”
LEAP Clinical lead Dr David McCartney said: “We are thrilled to be launching significant developments to the LEAP residential rehabilitation service including improved access, greater capacity and more comprehensive aftercare.
“These improvements are being made possible due to investment from the Scottish Government and the Lothian Alcohol and Drug Partnerships. LEAP and our partners will see improved outcomes for our patients and their families who are struggling with addiction to substances, helping them move to recovery – something that will benefit individuals, families and communities.”
Clan confidence boost after first win says Muse
Netminder John Muse played a key role as Glasgow Clan ended their losing streak with a shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Manchester Storm and, 24-hours later, he impressing again in Sunday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Belfast Giants. Giants visit Braehead Arena on Friday (face-off 7.30pm) and Muse believes last weekend’s results have reinvigorated the…
Continue Reading Clan confidence boost after first win says Muse
St Andrews Children’s Society celebrates its centenary
St Andrew’s Children’s Society, the adoption and fostering agency celebrated its centenary with a visit from the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge. Many of those who have used St Andrew’s as a service attended the event – adopters, adoptees, foster carers and supporters. The Edinburgh based society is the oldest adoption agency…
Continue Reading St Andrews Children’s Society celebrates its centenary
Business owners getting ready for Small Business Saturday
The Small Business Saturday roadshow which supports business all over the UK arrived at The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday. This is the tenth year of the campaign which is supporting local entrepreneurs such as cycle tour company A wee pedal, coaching business Top Hat Coaching and eco-friendly online fabric store Rosemary Wild. A Small Business Happy Hour on Instagram…
Continue Reading Business owners getting ready for Small Business Saturday
St James Quarter style event is on the right track
Edinburgh Trams hosted a fashion flashmob as St James Quarter celebrated the launch of its Edinburgh Style Weekend from 3 – 6 November, taking this season’s must have styles off the rack and onto the track. Commuters who surprisingly found themselves on the front row were given an advance look at this weekend’s fashion shows,…
Continue Reading St James Quarter style event is on the right track
Atkinson strikes late as Hearts bow out of Europe
Nathaniel Atkinson slotted home in the 90th minute to end Hearts’ Euro campaign on a high, but, once again, soft goals proved costly as the Jambos went down 3-1 in Istanbul to Basaksehir. The goal was the first scored against the Turkish side in their own stadium during the UEFA Europa Conference League, and it…
Continue Reading Atkinson strikes late as Hearts bow out of Europe
Edinburgh Airport take steps to capture wind energy
Edinburgh Airport, in a trial with green energy company Katrick Technologies, is putting wind mapping sensors in place on the roof and on the runway to find any low level wind power which is unused. The airport hopes that the new technology will generate green energy and allow it to be more energy efficient. The…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Airport take steps to capture wind energy