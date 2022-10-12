Lord Offord, the UK Government Minister for Scotland, arrived in Iceland today to address the Arctic Circle Assembly and to meet key figures in biotech and gaming sectors.
He is representing the UK as one of more than 60 countries participating in the largest gathering of Arctic nations called annually.
Lord Offord is to make the UK address at the Assembly and the government say he will discuss the post-Brexit renewed Arctic Policy Framework due for publication this year. This will set out the commitment to science, environment, climate change and commerce.
The Minister said: “The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet and this has profound implications for the UK, in terms of our weather, our environment and our security. We must therefore take action domestically. By reducing our own emissions and showing global leadership, we can encourage others around the world to join the effort.
“Scotland and Iceland have strong economic, academic and cultural links, and we greatly value these important ties. In particular, I’m keen to promote Scotland’s vital role within the United Kingdom and globally in terms of trade, energy and innovation.
“Building our relationship with the Nordic countries – including Iceland – will bring direct benefit to Scottish business and to communities right across the UK.”
As well as having shared environmental goals, the UK and Iceland are significant commerce partners, with trade between the two countries worth around £1.1 billion in the year to March 2022. Scotland exported goods worth £31m to Iceland in 2021.
Icelandic companies have a number of high-tech and asset investments in the UK, and the University of Edinburgh offers a popular foundation course in Icelandic. In addition, both Scotland and Iceland have strong fishing and fish processing industries and tourism between the two countries is bolstered by direct Reykjavik-Glasgow flights.
Lazio under real pressure after home humiliation
Hearts could have arrived in Florence to face Fiorentina at just the right time, despite being written off by many, including the bookies. One betting chain has issued odds of 25/1 on a victory for the Jambos in this Europa Conference League tie and Fiorentina are 1/7 with another company. Even a draw is 7/1 with a third.…
Continue Reading Lazio under real pressure after home humiliation
Swingers club planned for Bankhead
Plans to open a huge ‘swingers club’ in an Edinburgh industrial estate should be looked at “very closely” a local councillor has said. If given the go ahead, former offices at Bankhead Industrial Estate will be converted into an adults-only swingers club. Cornucopia, the Edinburgh-based company behind the plans, said the members-only club will “all…
Moray Talks – A Scottish colourist in our midst
The first date on which this talk can be heard – on Wednesday – has already sold out, and so a second date – on Thursday 13 October has been added. A Scottish Colourist in our Midst – Scottish artist Francis Cadell lived in Ainslie Place in Edinburgh New Town. Alice Strang reveals the influences…
Continue Reading Moray Talks – A Scottish colourist in our midst
Whistleblowers begin petition for public inquiry
Edinburgh whistle blowers who were instrumental in exposing wrongdoing in the city council have called on MSPs to launch a public inquiry into the mishandling of complaints about child protection. A petition to The Scottish Parliament asks for a national, wide-ranging investigation into allegations that public bodies across Scotland including The City of Edinburgh Council…
Continue Reading Whistleblowers begin petition for public inquiry
McQueens keeps the panto moooooving….
The panto to know about this winter is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And it will be sponsored by McQueens Dairies who are supporting the production, moved from the King’s while it is refurbished, to the Festival Theatre. Stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young with Clare Gray, Liz Ewing, Francesca Ross and…
Teenagers have big role to play as Bullets aim to shoot down Mildenhall
Berwick Bullets look to defend a three-point lead as they bid to end the club’s 26-year knockout final drought. The last Berwick team to reach a final was the Bandits who won the 1995 Conference League Knockout Cup, current day coach Kevin Little captaining the side to victory over Stoke, writes George Dodds. On Sunday,…
Continue Reading Teenagers have big role to play as Bullets aim to shoot down Mildenhall