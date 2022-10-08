There is a wide variety of music and other shows at the Queen’s Hall this month.

Two worthy of special mention include:

At the Queen’s Hall Last Podcast on the Left will take to the stage on 10 October 2022. The smash hit horror podcast with their ongoing 350+ episode run hosts Ben Kissel, Henry Zebrowski and Marcus Parks who will cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, and the history of war crimes.

Whether it’s cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.

VIP tickets available offering an intimate Q&A and a group photo. Plus, you will get a signed tour poster. Currently showing as Sold out on the website but you can contact the box office on the day for any returned tickets.

John Cale

John Cale, legendary multi-instrumentalist and rock star, plays The Queen’s Hall on 23 October performing songs from throughout his career, which is now in its sixth decade, and has earned him an international reputation as a musical pioneer. 

After devoting his formative musical years to classical and avant-garde music, Cale formed The Velvet Underground with Lou Reed in 1965. The band’s legacy was heralded in Todd Hayne’s critically acclaimed documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’ last year. The two albums Cale created with the group before he left in 1968, ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’, and ‘White Light/White Heat’, are revered as two of the most important albums of all-time, and the birth of alternative rock.

Tickets here

8 Oct: Newton Faulkner

10 Oct: Last Podcast on the Left

13 Oct: GZA – 25 Years of Liquid Swords

14 Oct: Al Stewart Greatest Hits Live

15 Oct: Leo Sayer – The Show Must Go On

17 Oct: Engegård Quartet with Nils Økland

19 Oct: Samantha Fish

20 Oct: An Evening With Adam Frost

21 Oct: Michael Palin: From North Korea into Iraq

22 Oct: Clearwater Creedence Revival

23 Oct: John Cale

28 Oct: Wishbone Ash

29 Oct: Howard Jones Acoustic Trio with Nick Beggs & Robin Boult

