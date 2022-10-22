Lawrence Shankland fired three goals but finished on the losing side as Scottish Premiership pace-setters Celtic edged a seven-goal thriller at rain-soaked Tynecastle.

Hearts went behind early but battled back to be level at the break and then lead 2-1 minutes into the second-half as Tynecastle came alive and the fans believed they could topple the league leaders.

They sang “Lawrence Shankland” at full blast as he claimed his treble and they were undoubtedly “Glad all Over”, as the song over the tannoy blasted forth, when Hearts levelled at 3-3.

But slackness at the back eventually cost the Jambos as substitute Greg Taylor nipped in at the far post to net the game-winner after 76 pulsating minutes.

Overalll, Hearts players put in a real shift and manager Robbie Neilson now hopes they can take that energy and drive into Thursday’s UEFA Conference League clash at Tynecastle.

Cameron Devlin was the Man of the Match and proved a real pest to The Hoops throughout a thoroughly entertaining 90-plus minutes which must have proved a great watch on the small screen.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Kio) beevered away in midfield and experienced Robert Snodgrass encouraged his men to drive forward at every opportunity.

VAR played its part with a twice-taken penalty and other incidents, but the main talking point post-match was the length of time it took for the officials in the studio to make their mind up.

Celtic’s other marksman were Georgious Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda plus James Forrest who took full advantage of an Anthony Ralston cross which bounced off the sliding Kio to head home and break the deadlock after 14 minutes.

Shankland (pictured right at training with Robert Snodgrass by Nigel Duncan) opened his and Hearts’ account after 45 minutes from the penalty spot, Devlin having been bowled over in the box, and Shankland netted again after 47 minutes after Josh Ginnelly was allowed time to cross from the right and the former Dundee United man slid in to beat Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart from close range.

Giakoumakis levelled after 55 minutes, heading home, but four minutes later Celtic were back ahead, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon parrying a long range Aaron Mooy shot but Daizen Maeda was in the right place at the right time to knock home the rebound.

Back cane Hearts who were awarded a second penalty after 61 minutes after Devlin was fouled following another Ginnelly cross. Shankland’s spot kick was saved by diving Hart, but Ginnelly was in at the near post to level.

VAR came into play and the penalty was re-taken. Shankland sent Hart the wrong way to claim his treble and make it 3-3 after 65 minutes and set up a grandstand finish.

Cue Taylor. Substitute Liel Abada shot into the Hearts box and the ball was deflected into the path of Taylor who made no mistake.

