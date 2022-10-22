Police Scotland officers have appealed for help to trace Aline Schofield, who has been reported missing from Newington.

The 88-year-old was last seen near Mayfield Road in the city, around 4am on Saturday, 22 October, 2022.

She is described as 5ft 2in, with short, dark hair and a slim build. It’s believed she could be wearing a dark navy jacket, black trousers, red shoes and a black hat.

Police Constable Stewart Thomson, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: “Concern is growing for Aline and we are asking locals in Newington to search their garden sheds and outbuildings for any sign of her.

“We are also requesting that any CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area be examined for anything that could help our enquiries to trace her.”

Anyone who may have seen Aline, or who has any information on her whereabouts, please contact officers via 101, quoting reference 1028 of 22nd October 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...