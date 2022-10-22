The Gypsy Pistoleros draw on the spirit of BBC television series Peaky Blinders with a guest spot from the man himself on new single The Ballad of Tommy Shelby (The Good, The Mad and The Beautiful).

Arriving in his flat cap and pinstripes and walking along the dark cobbled streets of the Cowgate on a dark, damp and rain-sodden Thursday evening Lee looks and sounds like an original member of the Birmingham street gang. It’s Jones’s first time back in Edinburgh since the five-star Fringe one-man show A Rock N’ Roll Suicide during the last festival before the lockdown.

The frontman is bolstered by the energy and stage presence of Kerry White (bass), Pete Mann (Guitar) and Craig Sharpe (drums) on the likes of Loco Loquito and Pistolero. Maybe Tomorrow sounds like a lost Hanoi Rocks classic while Bandido summons a raw slice of Guns N’ Roses mini live album Live Like A Suicide.

Halloween came early when the band in full make-up with Jones as the Joker perform a souped-up version of Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca. Who would have thought flamenco and punk would be such a good fit? Jones hasn’t lost his knack for telling a story or his comic timing, a man of many talents who has lived several lives.

PHOTO Richard Purden

Like this: Like Loading...