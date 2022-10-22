As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a ‘living statue’ of Marie Curie in Edinburgh was today fitted with a special bra designed specially for women who have had surgery following breast cancer.

The event, which took place outside the Scottish National Gallery was staged by LoveRose, the UK’s first luxury lingerie brand for post-breast cancer surgery women.

LoveRose offers luxurious post-surgery wirefree bras and pocketed bras for women who wear prosthesis. It was founded by Caroline Kennedy Alexander after her own breast cancer experience, which involved a double mastectomy with reconstruction surgery. LoveRose is named in memory of her sister, Rose, one of two of her sisters to have died from cancer.

Alexander fitted the living statue of pioneering scientist Marie Curie – which was created and presented by artist Izabela Walkowiak-Radcliffe – with one of her new non-pocketed wirefree bras, which is designed with an inner hammock to provide extra support for women who have had a reconstruction, lumpectomy or a natural breast.

Speaking at the event, Alexander said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes. As we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and pay tribute to the work of Marie Curie in her treatment of cancer, I want to first of all remind women to check their breasts regularly for potential signs of breast cancer.

“I also want to show women who have been through breast cancer surgery that they don’t have to settle for bland bras. I know from my own experience with breast cancer and surgery that it’s not just the physical scars that need healed, it’s the emotional scars too. Our bras are made in beautiful mood-boosting colours and luxurious fabrics designed to make women feel good after surgery.”

