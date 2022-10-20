Hearts manager Robbie Neilson had words of encouragement for the club’s success-hungry fans when he confirmed that two of his injured players could be back against Celtic at Tynecastle in Matchday 12 of 33 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (kick-off 12.30).

The playcaller declined to divulge the names of the players and but he also revealed that the long injury list suffered by the club since the start of the season appears to be easing.

Neilson and the squad have enjoyed a complete week off since Sunday’s disappointing 2-0 reverse at Aberdeen and he said: “This is the first week for a long time that we have had a week to prepare properly and train properly. We’re slowly starting to get there, and it’s vitally important to get players back.”

The injuries, he said, had made life difficult but Hearts, he argued had still managed to maintain decent form and he told the media at the pre-match briefing at The Orium (pictured by Nigel Duncan): “Hopefully, with the World Cup break coming up, our injury position will improve. We can move on from there.

“Guys have come in and done really well for us but it is (the injury situation) what is is and we have to deal with it. We had it last season as well. We had a fantastic start to the season and we lost players. We had a little bit of a lull and then we came back again.”

Neilson admitted that Hearts had suffered what he termed “a difficult result” at Pittodrie last Sunday but added: “If you are asking me for a difficult game to play in at home against one of the big teams then this would be the one.

“Celtic have a very good starting 11 but they also have a very good back-up. You have around 18 to 20 top international players there but whoever comes in will be a top player and we have to be at the top of our game to match them.”

A double from Liel Abada, Rio Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi secured a 4-0 Scottish League Cup quarter-final victory for Celtic at Motherwell on Tuesday and they come to Tynecastle having won their last three league games and humbling Hibs 6-1 at Celtic Park last Saturday.

The Hoops lead the table with 35 points from ten games, having won nine and lost one, scoring 35 goals and conceding only six. Hearts are seventh with 14 points from ten starts having scored 15 goals and let-in 16, with one win in their last five league outings.

Neilson said he does not have concerns about the club’s seventh position in the league table and he argued that they have to remain calm. A win, he said, could see the club moving significantly up the table as they are only three points behind third-placed Hibs.

Neilson believes the league will be “very tight” this year as there are a number of teams who will be in and around the third, fourth and fifth spot in the table and added: “We have to make sure we are one of them.”

Video assistant rereree (VAR) comes to Scotland this weekend and Neilson said everybody in Scotland, the players, referees, staff and fans have to be patient.

He added: “Down in England they have had it for a couple of years now and they’ve had teething problems. It is a step forward and we will have some issues and hopefully these can be ironed out.

