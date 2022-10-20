Queensberry House Trust has provided £500,000 worth of funding to charities working with older people in the Lothians in an important anniversary year.
More older people than ever before will benefit from financial assistance from Queensberry House Trust which is celebrating 25 years of giving with an anniversary grants fund of £500,000.
Since 1996, Scottish registered charity the Queensberry House Trust (Scottish Registered Charity: SC017328) has been proud to support charities working with older people in the Lothians. The Queensberry House Trust’s objectives are to improve the health, well-being and welfare of older people, their carers, and communities.
The Trustees of Queensberry House Trust commemorated 25 years of giving by launching a unique grants opportunity: the 25th Anniversary Awards in 2022. The anniversary grants programme was designed to create a lasting impact for both current beneficiaries and future generations. Accordingly, the trustees encouraged capital, infrastructure, equipment, and repair projects. The trustees also encouraged inter-generational projects.
The Anniversary Awards attracted close to 70 applications. Focusing on making a lasting impact, the charity distributed £489,599 in charitable grants, to 16 charities and charitable partnerships working with aligned client groups in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
This takes the total donation made by the charity since its establishment to £2.28 million.
Queensberry House Trust Anniversary Grant Subcommittee chair, Keith Burdon, said: “We were overwhelmed, and delighted, with the response to our 25th Anniversary Awards project. It was a real challenge to come up with a shortlist to visit, given the strength of all applications. We were looking for projects specific to our objectives, where we could make a material difference and create lasting impact. We very much hope that the successful, and unsuccessful, applicants will stay in touch through our website as we re-start our regular 6 monthly grant funding rounds in 2023.”
