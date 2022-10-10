Glampitect, the UK’s leading glamping site design consultancy, has appointed North Coast 500 founder and former chair, Tom Campbell, as its first Managing Director.
This is another significant step for the Edinburgh-based firm, which has enjoyed rapid growth since its formation in 2019.
Since its inception three years ago, Glampitect has gone from strength to strength, with expansion into Dubai followed by the recent establishment of a North American operation.
The business turned over £1 million for the first time last year and founder Calum MacLeod says the arrival of Campbell puts the business in the perfect position to continue its upward trajectory.
“This is a new role within our business structure,” said Mr MacLeod. “Demand has dictated we bring in someone with the necessary experience and I’m delighted to have Tom on board with us.
“His vision, knowledge, and innovative thinking will be a significant asset to Glampitect as we develop and grow the business.”
Tom Campbell said: “I am delighted to have been asked by the young entrepreneur, Calum MacLeod, to join Glampitect as Managing Director to deliver the opportunities for growth in an industry that is making significant progress in creating alternative accommodation experiences for the visitor.
“This is a relatively new sector and industry, and I will be overseeing the consolidation and expansion of the business with the development of innovative solutions and partnerships across the UK.”
Taiwan Film Festival Edinburgh 15-20 October
Taiwan Film Festival Edinburgh has announced the full programme for its third edition, featuring a packed line-up of Taiwanese films that will be screening between 15 and 20 October in both Summerhall and Everyman Edinburgh cinemas. This year’s programme offers a unique glimpse into the country’s rich film heritage: from short films to documentaries as…
Continue Reading Taiwan Film Festival Edinburgh 15-20 October
St James Quarter and Fuse support Scottish employment market with recruitment fair on Tuesday
Following the success of last year’s recruitment fair, St James Quarter has partnered with retail and hospitality recruitment service FUSE to provide a new programme of career opportunities for the sector across Scotland. The recruitment fair will be held on Level 1 at St James Quarter in the unit beside Next from 10:00 – 17:00…
Continue Reading St James Quarter and Fuse support Scottish employment market with recruitment fair on Tuesday
It will be Christmas in Edinburgh after all
Edinburgh-based event producers Unique Events and Assembly Festival confirm their appointment to run Edinburgh’s Christmas this year. The City of Edinburgh Council appointed the companies at an emergency meeting on Monday to save Edinburgh’s famous Christmas celebrations and ensure that Santa will be coming to town this winter. The local event producers will deliver…
Continue Reading It will be Christmas in Edinburgh after all
Edinburgh’s Christmas – new company appointed by council to save the day
The council has appointed a new contractor to take over the running of its Christmas events from next month in place of the original company which stepped away from the festive contract only two weeks ago. Some of the discussion took place in public at an online meeting of the council’s Finance and Resources Committee…
Continue Reading Edinburgh’s Christmas – new company appointed by council to save the day
Unveiling of Makars’ Court flagstone to commemorate Màiri Mhòr nan Òran
A commemorative flagstone celebrating the work of lauded Scottish Gaelic poet and song maker Màiri Nic a’ Phearsain (Mary MacPherson; 1821-1898), most commonly known as Màiri Mhòr nan Òran, or ‘Big Mary of the Songs’ was unveiled earlier today (Mon 10th Oct.) in Makars’ Court, where the nations most esteemed literary figures have been celebrated…
Continue Reading Unveiling of Makars’ Court flagstone to commemorate Màiri Mhòr nan Òran
Letter from Nick Nairn on World Porridge Day
Chef Nick Nairn celebrates World Porridge Day today with charity, Mary’s Meals. Dear Editor, As a chef, I have the pleasure of creating dishes with so many beautiful ingredients – but I still say you can’t beat a steaming bowl of delicious porridge to kick start your day. On World Porridge Day I have joined…
Continue Reading Letter from Nick Nairn on World Porridge Day