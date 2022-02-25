Glampitect, the UK’s only specialist glamping site design consultancy, has more than doubled its sales team as it targets a record-breaking year of business.

The demand for staycation breaks soared with the onset of the pandemic and shows little sign of slowing down despite the improving situation regarding Covid-19.

The Edinburgh-based firm posted a £1 million turnover last year for the first time since being founded by Calum MacLeod and Alisdair Young in 2019.

With more than 500 feasibility studies already logged and dozens more scheduled for 2022, the firm has now expanded its sales division in anticipation of another hectic year.

Three new hires have been brought in since the turn of the year as Glampitect prepares to build on its strong foundation.

The trio of new recruits is headed by David Fleming Lewington, the former director of sales and marketing at National Farmers’ Union Scotland.

Callum MacLeod

Callum MacLeod has moved from the University of Edinburgh where he was a philanthropy officer, while Sam Gryckiewicz has joined up from the Henley Hut Co. in Oxfordshire.

“I am delighted to welcome the new arrivals for the next phase of the Glampitect journey,” said Mr MacLeod. “We have grown quickly since formation and the sales team we now have in place will help us continue that trend.

“David comes with a great pedigree, has a deep understanding of the industry and extensive contacts in the farming world. He was actually a client of ours last year but liked the way we went about our business so much that he wanted to be involved!

“Similarly, we had done some previous work with Sam and his manufacturing experience will be a real asset to us while Callum is looking forward to a new fast-paced challenge after working on some big-scale fund-raising projects for Edinburgh University.”

The three new arrivals join Daniel Hood and Jack Liddell, who are based at the firm’s headquarters in the capital.

