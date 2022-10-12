The first date on which this talk can be heard – on Wednesday – has already sold out, and so a second date – on Thursday 13 October has been added.
A Scottish Colourist in our Midst – Scottish artist Francis Cadell lived in Ainslie Place in Edinburgh New Town. Alice Strang reveals the influences on his work
F. C. B Cadell – (Francis Campbell Boileau Cadell) (12 April 1883 – 6 December 1937) was a Scottish Colourist painter, renowned for his depictions of the elegant New Town interiors of his native Edinburgh, for portraits and for his work on the Isle of Iona. Francis Campbell Boileau Cadell grew up at 22 Ainslie Place and as an adult lived at 6 Ainslie Place between 1920 and 1931. He is one of the four Scottish Colourists, along with J. D. Fergusson, G. L. Hunter and S. J. Peploe, who are Scotland’s most celebrated twentieth-century artists. Cadell painted the front door of number 6 Ainslie Place bright blue to annoy his neighbours and took great trouble over the stylish decoration of its interiors.
His home became the subject matter and setting for a remarkable series of pictures created during the 1920s. In this talk, Alice Strang will discuss Cadell’s personal and professional links with the Moray Feu. When senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, she produced the 2011 retrospective exhibition of Cadell’s work and wrote the accompanying publication. Alice is now a Senior Specialist in Modern and Contemporary Art at Lyon & Turnbull, as well as an independent curator and art historian.
Alice Strang (ex-curator National Galleries of Scotland) will speak about his work and links to the Moray Feu. https://www.nationalgalleries.org/art-and-artists/features/fcb-cadell
The event includes light refreshments
This is a talk in this year’s series organised by the Moray Feu to mark their bicentenary. Lord Moray’s Feu covers thirteen streets at the west end of Heriot Row including the private gardens there.
