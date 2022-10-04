The new Moncler shop and 70th anniversary collection is now available at Harvey Nichols on the ground and first floors.

Moncler is a cornerstone brand for Harvey Nichols. The brand began by providing clothing and accessories for Olympic ski teams and for extreme cold weather protection on icy expeditions. Now the Alpine fashion has more space in St Andrew Square to show off their new collection marking three score years and ten in the business.

Women’s fashion is on the ground floor and men’s fashion on the First Floor.

“Extraordinary Forever,” is the key message of the Moncler 70th anniversary celebrations, which includes a global campaign featuring the most iconic milestones of the brand’s history, an extraordinary traveling exhibit hosted in some of the most influential cities in the world, culminating with a collaboration with digital artist, Antoni Tudisco, for the design of 7 special anniversary NFTs.

Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A. “This anniversary is an important moment for us as we look back at the path taken, whilst looking ahead to the future based on what we have learnt and what we continue to dream.”

“Since the very first day, nothing at Moncler has been conventional nor ordinary. Sometimes I ask myself who would have thought that a sleeping bag designed in 1952 would have reached cities all over the world as a down jacket, would have been worn by all generations, stepped onto the runways and then be reinterpreted by various creative geniuses. Since the beginning we have always pushed the brand and our ambitions towards higher peaks.”

“We have always been consistent with our vision and with the desire to be recognized not only for our products, but also for the energy and inspiration that we strive to bring to everything we do.”

“As we step forward into our tomorrow, our brand legacy as well as our pioneering spirit will always guide us, continuing to give life to unique products and unique experiences.”

Moncler at Harvey Nichols

