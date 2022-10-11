Award-winning Ignite restaurant, which specialises in Indian and Bengali cuisine, has a new offer suited to people who work from home.

Ignite is offering 10% off the total bill for parties of six and over, so it may be ideal for city-based teams who work from home full time or part time, and who have missed socialising with their colleagues.

And the offer is of course open to everyone else – not just city workers. So, it’s also ideal for anyone who loves to get together with a group of friends and family, in a friendly and relaxed environment, over some of the city’s best Indian food. It’s available until 30 November.

Some of the dishes that workmates, friends and families can enjoy together include lasooni macchi (whole pan-fried sea bass with onions and tomatoes), baby aubergine pakura and popular Ignite classics such as chicken kurma and lamb madras, to name but a few of the many.

Ignite has been short-listed for the Asian Restaurant Awards in the category of Asian Restaurant of the Year, Edinburgh, with the winner to be announced at the Sheraton Hotel, Edinburgh in early November.

It is also a recent Tripadvisor 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner. This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

According to Tripadvisor, Ignite is in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

Ignite is at 272-274 Morrison Street (0131 228 5666) and www.igniterestaurant.co.uk

Ignite is open for dinner and takeaways Tuesday to Sundays

The special offer is not available on rugby match days or for takeaways.

Ignite Restaurant

Like this: Like Loading...