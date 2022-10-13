Hearts’ goalscorer in Tuscany, Stephen Humphrys (pictured left in training by Nigel Duncan), a surprise pick ahead of Lawrence Shankland for the game against Fiorentina, said it was a painful night because of the 5-1 defeat in Italy.

And the straight-talking, Oldham-born forward added: “We wanted to come here and get some redemption from the game last week and the second-half we gave a good account of ourselves.

“The first-half we let ourselves down. They are a fantastic team but we gave them a lot of respect and a lot of time on the ball and, if you give teams like that to much respect they will punish you.”

Humphrys hit the post in the opening minute and scored after 47 and he said: “Possibly, it could have been a different game if that goes in, but you can’t really focus on that. We were not good enough on the night.”

The 25-year-old revealed that Hearts changed their shape for the second-half and added: “We felt like we could get after them a little more. We came out with a lot more energy and we take a little pride away from the game but to lose by that margin is going to be a little embarrassing.

“We are playing against a top team in Europe and it is history. There is another game to come and we have to focus on Aberdeen now and put it right.” Hearts travel to Pittodrie on Sunday.

