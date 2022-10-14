This weekend, the Museum of Edinburgh opens an exciting new exhibition, Respect! Caribbean life in Edinburgh. The exhibition is a celebration of the culture of Caribbean Scottish people through museum objects, poetry and film and has been created in collaboration with the Edinburgh Caribbean Association

The exhibition will explore what it is like to grow up in the Caribbean, what it means to be Caribbean, links with Scotland and how Caribbean food and music has influenced British culture. The items on display have been chosen by members of the Edinburgh Caribbean Association to share their stories with museum visitors. A Spotify playlist has also been created so visitors can enjoy a full range of Caribbean music.

The exhibition is part of a £250,000 community-led collections research project, Exchange, funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council in partnership with the National Museums Scotland and Royal Museums Greenwich and National Museums Scotland (nms.ac.uk)

The exhibition will be accompanied by a Spotify playlist Respect! Caribbean Life in Edinburgh.

