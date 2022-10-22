Scotland’s first ever VAR match ended in a home defeat for Hibs to St Johnstone at a packed Easter Road stadium last night.

A reduction in prices helped ensure a full-house and Hibs started on the front foot with chances for Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych.

The first VAR decision came in the eighth minute when Boyle was shown a yellow card for simulation following a challenge from Alex Mitchell.

After sustained pressure Kukharevych opened the scoring with a fine from a Chris Cadden cross.

Things changed after the restart when Kyle Magennis was shown a red card fot two bookable offences and the Saints took advantage of the extra man.

The visitors equalised when Nicky Clark appeared to push Ryan Porteous in the back before heading the ball into the net but after a brief look from the officials the goal stood.

Moments later Stevie May met a cross to the back post from former Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg to the delight of the large travelling support.

In the dying minutes Boyle went down inside the box, but Jair Tavares was ruled offside in the build up.

After the final whistle Hibs boss Lee Johnson told BBC Scotland: “I thought we were fantastic for 60 minutes, then we had a spell of maybe 10 minutes where we gave the ball away too much which allowed them a bit of momentum.

“I guess the criticism at that point is that we didn’t execute the final pass anywhere near well enough.

“We lost the ball too much in the final and middle third which gave them momentum, which led to the big match decision which is the sending off.

“It’s probably a yellow card, it’s a mistake. He [Magennis] was playing extremely well, he was out second highest for total distance in the game, he’s a top player and unfortunately, he’s just made a mistake.

“That didn’t particular cost us it was the momentum swing and the sending off, and then St Johnstone’s ability to get back in the game because we hadn’t killed them off.”

Hibs: Marshall; Čabraja (Tavares,), Hanlon, Rocky, Porteous, Cadden (McKirdy); Newell, Campbell, Magennis; Boyle, Kuharevich (Youan, 62’)

Unused Subs: Schofield; Kenneh, Stevenson, Henderson, Mitchell, Fish

St Johnstone Matthews; Montgomery (May, 46’), Considine, Gordon, Mitchell (Murphy, 63’), Brown (Gallacher, 90’); Hallberg, McGowan (Crawford, 90’); McLennan, Clark, Wright (Wotherspoon, 64’)

Unused Subs Parish; Blair, Kucheriavyi, Phillips

