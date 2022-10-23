Premiership: men: Erskine Stewart’s Melville 1, Edinburgh University 9; Grange 3, Clydesdale 2; Hillhead 4, FMGM Monarchs 1; Inverleith 1, Western Wildcats 9; Watsonians 7, Dunfermline Carnegie 1; Uddingston 2, Kelburne 0. Women: Inverleith 0, Edinburgh University 6; Hillhead 2, Grange 0; GHK 0, Watsonians 4; Dundee Wanderers 1, Gordonians 1; Clydesdale Western 6, Uddingston 0.

Grange continue in pole position in the men’s Premiership following their narrow 3-2 victory over Clydesdale in the Capital which moves them onto a maximum 18 points from six matches.

Edinburgh University are tucked in two points behind after their comprehensive 9-1 victory at bottom club Erskine Stewart’s Melvillle and third-placed Western Wildcats are third with 15 points. They won 9-1 at Inverleith.

Watsonians women, the defending champions, extended their winning run to six games with a comfortable 4-0 victory at GHK to move onto 18 points, and Edinburgh University are second, six points adrift but having played only five fixtures, after their comfortable 6-0 victory at city rivals Inverleith who are struggling near the bottom of the table.

In the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, Great Britain, with Scots Fraser Heigh of Grange and Jamie Golden in the squad, started their campaign with a 4-1 win over South Africa, Heigh netting Britain’s second after 18 minutes. They lost 2-1 to Japan on Sunday.

PICTURE: Grange v Uddingston at Fettes (by Nigel Duncan)

Like this: Like Loading...