The Men’s 10K took place on Sunday morning with around 1,500 men and women weaving their way through the city centre from the Royal Mile and finishing at BT Murrayfield.
On the way the route passed by The Palace of Holyroodhouse and the mid-way point at Grassmarket.
The run raised funds for the main charity Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer Scotland, British Heart Foundation Scotland and the MS Society.
The race was won by James Waldie in 32’37” closely followed by Jonas Miller in 33’07”.
Some Edinburgh politicians took part including Cllr Marco Biagi and Foysol Choudhury MBE MSP.
See if you can spot yourself in these lovely photos by Ian Jacobs.
Razor-sharp Reid sinks fired-up Flyers
Elite League: Fife Flyers 3, Cardiff Devils 4 (after sudden death overtime); Coventry Blaze 4, Glasgow Clan 3 (after sudden death overtime); Guildford Flames 6, Dundee Stars 3 Brodie Reid broke Fife Flyers hearts with the game-winner only 32 seconds into sudden death overtime for high-flying Cardiff Devils in the Premier Sports Elite League at Kirkcaldy.…
Grange edge Clydesdale to continue 100 per cent record
Premiership: men: Erskine Stewart’s Melville 1, Edinburgh University 9; Grange 3, Clydesdale 2; Hillhead 4, FMGM Monarchs 1; Inverleith 1, Western Wildcats 9; Watsonians 7, Dunfermline Carnegie 1; Uddingston 2, Kelburne 0. Women: Inverleith 0, Edinburgh University 6; Hillhead 2, Grange 0; GHK 0, Watsonians 4; Dundee Wanderers 1, Gordonians 1; Clydesdale Western 6, Uddingston…
Double yellows have no place in Cramond
Edinburgh residents fighting to have double yellow lines removed from a village road say they have resulted in motorists driving faster. Locals in Cramond also accused the council of using the parking restrictions as a “smokescreen” to facilitate the construction of a new care home, and said an exit on to the road from the development…
Indoor football centre will be demolished for residential development
An indoor football centre and bowling alley at Chesser are set to be demolished to make way for flats and student housing. The major redevelopment, which has been backed by city planners, will mean that the former cattle sheds behind the Corn Exchange torn down and replaced with a mix of flats, affordable homes and…
Neilson claims bad goals cost Hearts in Celtic defeat
Gutted Hearts manager Robbie Neilson looked back at the seven-goal thriller in the cinch Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle against Celtic and said: “We scored three goals and had other opportunities, but we lost and we ended up taking nothing from the game.” He added: “The goals we lost were not great goals to loose. The first one…
Clan suffer defeat No 14, but Fife burn Blaze
Premier Sports Elite League: Glasgow Clan 0, Cardiff Devils 5; Fife Flyers 5, Coventry Blaze 3 The agony goes on for Glasgow Clan. That’s 14 straight defeats in all competitions now after a 5-0 home reverse to Cardiff devils. It was 2-0 after the first and 4-0 at the second break with a single in…
