The Men’s 10K took place on Sunday morning with around 1,500 men and women weaving their way through the city centre from the Royal Mile and finishing at BT Murrayfield.

On the way the route passed by The Palace of Holyroodhouse and the mid-way point at Grassmarket.

The run raised funds for the main charity Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer Scotland, British Heart Foundation Scotland and the MS Society.

The race was won by James Waldie in 32’37” closely followed by Jonas Miller in 33’07”.

James Waldie who won the Edinburgh Men’s 10k run 23 October 2022 PHOTO: Ian Jacobs

Some Edinburgh politicians took part including Cllr Marco Biagi and Foysol Choudhury MBE MSP.

See if you can spot yourself in these lovely photos by Ian Jacobs.

Michal Bartosik Edinburgh Men’s 10k run 23 October 2022PHOTO: Ian Jacobs

